Why the elevators have mirrors and in which buildings they never have them

The elevators, spaces that are often considered merely functional, hide in their design details that seek to improve the user experience. One of these elements is the mirror, a characteristic that, although it seems simple, fulfills several functions that go beyond the aesthetic.

While mirrors have become an almost omnipresent presence in many elevators, their inclusion responds to practical reasons that include the perception of more space, psychological comfort and accessibility, among others.

However, not all buildings choose to include them, and their presence or absence can be determined by a series of factors, from architectural design to the specific needs of users.

The use of mirrors in elevators, although common, has generated various interpretations and debates about their functionality. While in some contexts it seeks to create a sense of breadth or comfort, in others an unnecessary or even inappropriate accessory is considered. The key is to understand why and when the architects decide to integrate this element and what are the reasons that lead some buildings to do without it.

Security

The presence of mirrors in elevators not only responds to aesthetic or comfort considerations, but also fulfills a function in terms of security. In some cases, mirrors allow users to see other people inside the elevator, which can be useful for detecting unusual situations or quickly identifying the presence of someone who may be in danger.

Claustrophobia

The elevators are usually small spaces, and many people experience sensations of discomfort or claustrophobia when they travel in them, especially in the greatest capacity or those in hours of greater influx. This is where mirrors play a crucial role in providing a visual effect that amplifies the space.

When reflecting the environment, mirrors contribute to the interior space is perceived as larger than it really is, reducing the feeling of confinement. This optical illusion helps relieve anxiety that some users can feel, improving their experience when traveling between floors and reducing the stress associated with closed spaces.

Accessibility

A fundamental aspect of elevators is their accessibility for people with reduced mobility or disabilities. Mirrors in elevators also play an important role in this regard. By allowing people to see themselves when entering or exit, the mirrors facilitate the visualization of the control buttons or any obstacle inside the elevator.

This is particularly useful for people in wheelchairs, since it allows them to see and access the buttons more efficiently without the need to turn or make uncomfortable movements. In addition, mirrors facilitate that users can verify that the elevator is empty and access it more safely.

Aesthetics, entertainment and distraction

In many buildings, mirrors in elevators are not only functional, but also fulfill an aesthetic function. They are used as decorative elements that improve the appearance of the elevator, especially in luxury spaces, such as five -star hotels or high -level corporate buildings.

Large or elaborate frames can give a sense of breadth and sophistication, causing the elevator to be perceived as a more luxurious and comfortable place. In these cases, mirrors not only fulfill their practical function, but are also a statement of style and design, contributing to the general environment of the building and making users more enjoy their experience inside the elevator.

In addition, mirrors provide entertainment by offering users the opportunity to distract themselves during their journey. When checking your appearance, adjusting your clothes or simply observing the reflexes, passengers can relieve the monotony of the elevator.

This small distraction is useful especially in long journeys or when the space is full. The mirrors allow users to disconnect momentarily from their surroundings, creating a more relaxed and less uncomfortable experience while waiting for their destination.

In which buildings do elevators never have mirrors?

Although mirrors are common in many elevators, there are certain properties where they choose not to include them. This occurs, above all, in larger or exterior elevators, those with windows that do not require a mirror to create a sense of breadth. In these cases, the mirror loses its function, since space seems more open and visual perception is naturally broader.

In certain buildings such as hospitals, health centers or some government facilities, security and privacy are fundamental, so it is decided not to include decorative elements such as mirrors. In this context, mirrors are completely dispensed with, ensuring that the elevator maintains a purely practical and direct approach.