On the one hand, a large pickup is the perfect candidate for an electric conversion. That long wheelbase is ideally suited to put in a huge piece of lithium-ion stuff, and the resulting hefty weight really does not worry anyone. Entire tsunamis of electrical torque are ideal for hauling gear and having a plethora of electrical outlets scattered here and there is nothing but very handy.

But there is a problem: a pick-up is also a symbol of simple, affordable and reliable transport. Range and charging limitations, plus the cost of the batteries, immediately gnaw at those pillars. But in America, the Paradise of Pickups, that’s not even the biggest problem.

That’s where the pick-up stands for freedom: a full tank of petrol, a V6 or V8 that gurgles away and anything is possible. For large hordes of Americans, trading in their motorcycles is tantamount to taking away basic civil rights.

The electric Ford F-150 Lightning is a brave move

Ford sells nearly a million F-Series pickups annually in America alone, and the F-150 makes up the lion’s share. So fiddling with that formula is, to say the least, a very brave action.

It will take some persuasion to get America to do this, but at least Ford has done its best by not simply removing the engine and putting a few AAs in its place, but by taking the opportunity to from A to Z to make a better F-150.

It rolls forward with a sophistication hitherto unknown to it, the right pedal sharp as a scalpel and it accelerates like a sports car. It can carry up to 4,535 kilos on its towbar, can power your home when the network is down and is effectively a huge power bank on wheels. Order it with Pro Power Onboard and you get six USB ports and eleven real power outlets.

Deservedly the American Car of the Year 2022

Its 400-litre Mega Power Frunk is the best way we’ve come across to use space gained from the internal combustion engine yet. And with the larger 131-kWh battery, you can drive 300 miles between charges in the real world, on or (amazingly far) off the tarmac.

This F-150 is a forbidden fruit in that it’s officially only sold across the Atlantic, but it has the potential to change the EV landscape for all of us. And that is why it is our American Car of the Year 2022.