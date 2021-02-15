Deborah Kayembe has just been elected rector of the University of Edinburgh (Scotland). Information that might seem insignificant. And yet. In four hundred years, 53 rectors have succeeded at the head of this prestigious institution. They were all white and 51 were male. It is therefore a woman who will take this post, and what is more, a black woman. “I express a feeling of deep gratitude for those who nominated me as a candidate. It is a great responsibility because I am an example to show the world that if you are able to do the right things and fight for justice by forgetting yourselves and putting the cause of others first, the reward will always be great “, she declared the day after her election.

Born in Kinshasa, today in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), formerly Zaire, forty-five years ago, Deborah Kayembe fled her country to escape an armed group whose abuses she had denounced a little over sixteen. She had become a refugee in the UK. A lawyer, she specializes in human rights cases. She was a victim of racism in Scotland. But the attacks reached their climax in June 2020, in the midst of a global mobilization against racism after the death of George Floyd, a black American, during his arrest by police in the United States. “Africa needs education, the best education, she emphasizes. My role will be to make sure it’s high on the agenda. ”