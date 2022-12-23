With the holidays just around the corner, many concert halls are packed to the last seat. Every year thousands of people let themselves be carried away by the sounds of Bach, Handel and Mahler. Classical music editor Mischa Spel investigated why we listen to those composers in particular. Why have their pieces become Christmas classics?

Read Mischa’s review of the two performances of the Christmas Oratorio that she attended this year.

Listen further?

Here you will find Bach’s Weihnachtsoratorium broadcast by NPO Radio 4 (NTR’s Evening Concert). In the performance of the Nederlands Kamerkoor and Les Talens Lyriques conducted by Christophe Rousset, in coop with Zachary Wilder (tenor, Evangelist), Johanna Winkel (soprano), Sophie Harmsen (alto), Krešimir Stražanac (bass).

Here more carols by the Cambridge King’s College Choir.

Here Handel’s Messiah by The English Concert & Choir conducted by Trevor Pinnock.

And here various works by Mahler by the Concertgebouw Orchestra conducted by Bernard Haitink.

