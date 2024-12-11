With more than 50 years of career, Ana Belén has become one of the great Spanish musical referencesleaving a legacy on par with those of Víctor Manuel, Joan Manuel Serrat and Miguel Ríos. The gate of Alcalá has become an anthem for all Madrid residents, while I only ask God, Agapimu and The piano man They marked an entire generation.

Although she is already over 70, the artist is still at the forefront and in 2023 she released MORE D ANAa compilation of his entire discography in which she brings together her iconic songs and, in addition, some unreleased songs that did not see the light of day at the time and that the singer wanted to include in the album to offer us more of her.

Although it came out last year, it won’t be until 2025 let the tour begin, starting on April 26 in Roquetas de Mar, passing through Madrid on June 27, the Tío Pepe Festival on December 12 and ending on December 13 in Pamplona. Ana Belén plans to tour all of Spain in almost a year from concert to concert in a total of 19 ‘shows’.

Ana Belén’s most flattering dress

To promote it, the artist stopped by The Revoltwhere he not only dared to dance a bachata with David Broncano, but also taught us the perfect dress for women over 70 years old.

Ana Belén in ‘The Revolt’ @larevuelta_tve

Ana Belén presented herself with a look that will influence all generations, but, above all, she revolutionizes fashion for adults, adapting trends to achieve a current, comfortable and elegant style. On this occasion, the artist wore a knitted midi dress with lurex to give that bright and festive touch characteristic of the dates we are in. She accompanied it with brown crystal stockings, a wide leather hip belt and some ‘nude’ high-heeled pumps.

At 73 years old, the singer is also a style reference and she demonstrates it with looks like this one, ideal for women her age. On the one hand, although it is tight to the body due to the knit, it is not extremely tight, achieving stylize the figure. Furthermore, lurex Provides a subtle and elegant shineelevating the ensemble, giving light to the face and making it perfect for both casual occasions and more formal events.

On the other hand, its ‘midi’ length provides greater coverage while maintaining a current and modern air. Finally, we have to look at the accessories, since the wide belt marks your hips, emphasizing the area and creating a hourglass figure effortless.

Vero Moda Lurex Knit Midi Dress Cortefiel

A very similar dress can be found at Cortefielfrom the Vero Moda brand. It is also a midi-length knitted design with lurex, long sleeves and a boat neck, in a very similar color. In addition, it has a small, very flattering back neckline. (€49.99/ref: 6448263).





