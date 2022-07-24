Some people think that at TopGear we hate caravans. That’s wrong, we love slurry huts. Tie them behind an old loft once and you have a brilliant racing class for Zandvoort. Or blow them up – we like that too. There are also people who voluntarily hang such a thing behind their own car to crawl to the south of France with it. We advise against that to everyone. And while we’re on the subject of caravans… Why is the door of a caravan always on the right?

You could already deduce the answer from the title. The door of the caravan is on the right because that is the safest side. If you stand by the road, the door is on the side of the sidewalk. That’s as easy as packing things like your own cheese (because the one from home is tastier) and chocolate sprinkles (they only know them abroad as a garnish for ice cream). But even if you were to stop along the highway on the hard shoulder, the entrance is on the side of the crash barriers.

Is the door on the left of an English caravan?

Many caravan brands build special caravans for the UK market (and other right-hand drive markets). It is true that caravans are imported from Germany to England, so you will occasionally see English caravans with the door on the right.

The hinge of the door

Consideration has also been given to where the hinge of the door is. It’s on the right when you’re standing in front of the door on the outside, so on the side of the car. If the door of the caravan is not properly closed, it will not be blown open by the wind. Speaking of placements, the roof window of a caravan is always on top of the caravan – otherwise it would be an ordinary window.

Is the door of a motorhome always on the right?

We can also be very brief about this: with motorhomes, the door is usually also on the right, on the safe side. It also applies here that English motorhomes usually have the sliding door for the living area on the left. There are also motorhomes that have sliding doors on both sides. Sometimes one sliding door is not to go in, but there is a storage compartment or a fold-out outdoor kitchen behind. Shall we talk about fast cars again?