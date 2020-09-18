Recognition as an occupational disease will only be automatic for caregivers who have needed oxygen therapy. A definition deemed restrictive and criticized by several associations and unions.

Is Covid-19 an occupational disease like any other? While the decree allowing infected caregivers to benefit from automatic recognition, published on Tuesday, September 15, many voices are raised to criticize the government’s arbitrations. They denounce a text that is too restrictive. Here is why unions and associations are against this decree.

Because only certain categories are concerned

Recognition of Covid-19 as an occupational disease must allow 100% coverage of medical costs. People who benefit from it will also receive compensation in the event of temporary or permanent incapacity. In the event of death, the beneficiaries may also receive an annuity. This recognition will be automatic for caregivers, hospital and town, and for those working with vulnerable people, at home or in nursing homes, who have contracted a severe form of the disease, that is to say who have benefited from a respiratory support.

Non-caregivers who have not had an oxygen supply will have to go through a medical advisor from the health insurance fund to determine whether their sequelae are indeed of some form of seriousness, before being able to present their case to the committee. .

However, the CFDT, FO, CFE-CGC and Unsa Civil Service demanded that Covid-19 be recognized as an occupational disease for all workers concerned, from security personnel to commercial employees, including service employees. funeral. Likewise, the Socialist Party believes that denying automatic compensation to all employees who are victims of Covid-19 testifies to a “form of contempt” government for employees.

Force Ouvrière therefore asked the government “to review your copy”, arguing that the measure “will be limited to a very small number of workers in view of the restrictive conditions imposed”. For its part, the FO-Santé federation denounced a decree “outrageous”, source of“flagrant inequity between the categories of sick workers.”

Because the procedure is considered “complex”

Caregivers who have not needed oxygen therapy and non-caregivers will have to go before a committee of two doctors. A medical adviser from the Sickness Insurance Fund and a hospital practitioner or occupational physician, who will constitute the national committee of independent experts. This committee, called “recognition of occupational disease”, will be responsible for defining whether there is indeed a link between the disease and work. Finally, once the disease has been recognized as an occupational disease, a medical consultant will set the amount of compensation.

“This is the obstacle course”, Judged with AFP Catherine Pinchaut, national secretary of the CFDT, Friday, September 11. “An obstacle course that we know all too well with other diseases. It’s so complex that the majority of employees give up. And when they go to the end, it’s months, even years, and it often ends up in legal litigation “, she regretted. L” National Association of Asbestos Victims (Andeva) for his part predicted “an outbreak of litigation”.

Because it is difficult to prove that you contracted the disease at work

“I do not see how a victim could show that she caught this disease at her workplace rather than in the street, with her family”, remarked from September 11 Alain Bobbio, the national secretary ofAndeva, to AFP. “We are far from the extremely beautiful words that were said during the confinement to glorify these workers”, for his part deplored the secretary general of the CFDT, Laurent Berger, interviewed Wednesday on RTL.

Because the coronavirus causes various symptoms

The national secretary of Andeva, who called for a compensation fund, is worried “Verry much” highlighting the sole pulmonary criterion. In fact, only caregivers who have been placed on a ventilator will be able to benefit from automatic recognition, “while we now know that the consequences can be cerebral, neurological or cardiac”, denounced Alain Bobbio.

In a press release, the CGT estimated that this decree “leaves a good number of employees on the sidelines who have developed other alterations (loss of smell, taste, mental disorder, etc.)” The SUD Santé union adds, in a press release: “No one can tell us the repercussions of this disease on our future health.” The organization adds to have counted in its ranks “more than 30,000 infected last June”.

And this, while in April, the Minister of Health had promised “automatic recognition“for caregivers, “whatever they are” and “whatever their place of practice”, without mentioning such criteria. SUD Santé concludes that “President Macron and his government do not keep their commitments” and invites the agents, for lack of recognition of the occupational disease, “to declare a work accident”.