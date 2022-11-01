Why the daytime of Amici today – November 1, 2022 – does not go on air: the reason

Why does Amici’s daytime today, Tuesday 1 November 2022, not air on Canale 5 as scheduled? We tell you immediately: the stop of the program was dictated by the All Saints’ Bridge (today, November 1st). These are in fact days when many people do not work and are therefore away from home, perhaps on vacation. For this reason it was decided to temporarily interrupt the broadcast of the reality show. No episode then, neither yesterday, October 31, nor today, November 1. In their place, films will air.

When he returns

But when is Amici 2022 daytime back on the air? Don’t panic: Maria De Filippi’s show will be back on air Channel 5 tomorrow, Wednesday 2 November 2022, at the usual time (16.10).

Streaming and tv

We have seen why today – 1 November 2022 – the daytime of Amici di Maria De Filippi 2022 does not air, but where to see it live on TV and live streaming? The show, as mentioned, is broadcast free of charge every day at 4.10 pm on Channel 5 (key five on the digital terrestrial remote control). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the platforms Mediaset Play and Witty Tv.