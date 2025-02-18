Germany is in a very delicate situation. The country’s economy yielded 0.2% in 2024 according to the latest data from the German Statistics Institute. The profitability of its industry, so far its great strength, has collapsed with the increase in energy prices, fall in international demand and a much more restrictive monetary environment. A true crisis in which it is trapped with totally weighted business expectations. All this seasoned with elections that will be resolved this weekend and that are adding great uncertainty. However, while this is the reality of their companies The Dax is one of the best indices in the world.

In 2024 the main index that dominates the Frankfurt Bag 20% has been revalued and so far from 2025 a powerful 13.54%rises. To understand the magnitude of these figures, Eurostoxx 50 barely rose 7.7% last year, although at the start of this yes it is up to it with a rise greater than 12%. In fact, the German index has not lived these increases as an adjustment to the complicated times and the volatility of other years, it is in the area of ​​historical maximums with 22,721 points. There are several reasons that justify that the German Variable Income endures firm despite the complicated situation of its local market.

Three fundamental reasons are breaking the logic of the market. First of all, Although German companies, In general, they are suffering the ballast of benefits diminished by lower profitability, the situation is not in the ‘Olympus’ of the Dax. In fact, despite the fact that companies such as Volkswagen, Mercedes or Continental are in this dynamic, the reality is that it is the leading bag in terms of expected benefits in Europe and is very close to the American S&P 500.

On the other hand, as has passed in the US, not everything comes from the solid business results of the present. Seven very high assessment companies have managed to settle with impressive increases thanks to the perspectives that throws the market on them. The AI ​​is part of the revaluation of any of them, but unlike what has happened with the Magnificent seven of the US in this case the reasons are much more varied, going from the Ukraine War to the rises of ECB types.

Ultimately there is a factor that few take into account and that Often remember the same German stock exchange operator. The measurement of index returns is very particular and has an element that greatly differentiates it from its peers, dividends. In that sense, this especially rewards companies that in countries such as Spain, France or Italy are simply giving back to shareholders, but in the German parquet they would be adding with this enormous revaluation.

The ‘giants’ have saved the benefits

Specifying, the benefits per action that the market Wait for 2025 are 10.5% higher to those of last year compared to 12.5% ​​planned in the selective leader in Wall Street. In the last analysis of EY they comment that the Dax companies have felt the blow of a lower Chinese demand with the benefit falling 9% in the last full season of results (the third quarter of 2024). However, sales have been maintained with 1%increases. In any case this blow is something nuanced and is not the enormous shaking that reflects, for example, the automotive sector, which is one of the most affects the country’s GDP and that has seen its benefits fall by 45%.

The reason is clear, according to the analysis performed by Deutsche Bank in 2023, Only in 18% of the income of the Dax companies depend on Germany. 15% depends on China, 24% on other countries in Europe and 22% in the US. The German bank explained in turn that there is a much stronger direct relationship between world economic growth than with that of its own country. In fact, the GDP/DAX correlation is 0.33 compared to 0.41 of the world GDP. In that sense, although the German economy left 0.2% in 2024 the World Bank points to an economic growth of 2.6% on the planet.

This situation is clearly seen in the difference with the index with the most ‘home’ approach, the MDAX. According to Beth Beckett, capital economist Group “the profitability recorded by the Dax since the late 2023 has been approximately 30% higher to that of the MDAX index. Faced with 30% of the general index, its medium capitalization counterpart only rose 9%.

The Dividend Trap

For their part, there is a factor that few are taking into account. The total return of the DAX is measured different from that of other countries as it includes the dividends of companies. It is one of the only indices in the world that Use this formula for quotation And that is something that makes it difficult to analyze it against others.

Stoxx the company that manages Dax 40 explains in its report in this regard that “Since the beginning of 2013, the total profitability Dax has had a 75 points percentage higher than its version based solely on the price (excluding dividends) “. In that sense, it indicates that without the payment to the direct shareholders of the companies the selective would barely exceed 14,000 points in mid -2024, when the reality is that Then it flew above 20,000.

The magnificent seven of Frankfurt

However, the one who has probably been the great secret of the DAX has been the positive evolution of seven concrete values ​​that have a great weight in the index. These are Siemens Energywhich has risen 376% since 2024 began, the defense giant, Rheinmetal that advanced 157%. SAPwhich rose 90%Munich Re 44%, Deutsche Telekom 35%, Allianz 35% and Siemens 26%,

The case of SAP stands out especially, which is the main technological winner of the AI ​​in this market and whose increases “have represented 40% of all the advances of the Dax this year” point out from Capital Group. Adding all these seven companies They have represented 98% of profitability of the index.

“The technological actions have been the protagonist of this year and, unfortunately, in Europe we only have two great protagonists: ASML and SAP,” said Marc Halperin, co -director of European Variable Income in the Edmond Assets Manager of Rothschild. “The cherry cherry is artificial intelligence.”

In the case of Siemens Energy, this is due to the great demand that the market of the data centers for artificial intelligence that has triggered their perspectives. In his last results, his CEO, Christian Bruch, commented that “The market environment around electricity needs It is currently very positive and we do not believe that it changes in the near future. “

Rheinmetallon the other hand, he has been a great winner thanks to the mass increase of orders since the Ukraine War that have generated a great need to rearm by Germany and Europe before the Russian threat. Specifically, this has been noted by the firm with a 40% increase in sales and a 57% growth in benefits. But the heavyweights of the Dax as Allianz and Munich Re They also managed to announce a significant sales and profits growth thanks to the highest interest rates. This adds to the great dividends that both companies have launched.

This contrasts with the low weight that the engine has. Beth Beckett, capital economist Group comments that “according to Deutsche Bank data, This weighting has gone from 17% In 2014 only 7% in 2024 “. At present,” it is the financial, industrial and technological companies that have a higher weight in the German market. ” At 2025, I think that the Dax index could maintain its solidity. “

The ‘Time Pump’ of the Motor

However, there are those who already have doubts about this dynamic. From EY they believe that the problems in engine benefits will end up leaking to the rest of the Dax sectors. The reason is clear “The car industry is the leading industry in Germany. “If it is wrong, sooner or later most other industrial sectors, but also the service providers and, finally, but not less important, the State will feel the consequences through the fall in fiscal income .

A clear example is employment, because with the engine hiring more than 779,662 People in Germany in 2023 and representing 5% of Germany’s gross income, in the end it will end up damaging other sectors. In spite of everything, for the moment the set of the network that the DAX is still resisting without problems, but German investors could find that this situation will not be permanent. It remains to be seen La Locomotora of Europe can still roar both in stock market and in its industry, the answer to both questions will mark the course of Europe as Germany represents 26.5% of Eurostoxx 50 and 24% of the entire GDP of the GDP of The Eurozone.