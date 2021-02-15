In the culture struggle for “real life”, the single-family house could replace the SUV in the election campaign year 2021. This shows the excitement about an interview with the Green parliamentary group leader Anton Hofreiter.

In Hamburg-Nord, the Greens no longer want to have single-family houses built

The skirmish, which is currently being fought between the Greens and Union parties, began in Hamburg. The green district head of Hamburg-Nord had already declared when he took office at the beginning of 2020 that no single-family houses would be approved there in the future: Not enough energy efficient and too much space consumption for too few residential units. The head of the local economic council called it the “dream of left ideologues”, the Greens wanted to forbid Germans from owning a home. This is also a cultural break for the Hamburg CDU. The state chairman, Christoph Ploß, declared the Greens to be unable to form a coalition. Hofreiter was now asked about the Hamburg dispute – and so the Kulturkampfmittel single-family home found its way into federal politics, where it is apparently facing a great career.

A single family home is about being and feeling

This skirmish has little to do with real politics at first – it would be so important here. But just like with the SUV, a single-family home is more about being and feeling.

For many people, the single-family home is still the great promise of the Federal Republic. It is a symbol for having arrived in life, for advancement, modest prosperity, security and freedom at the same time. For many it stands for the end of the nomadic years, one creates a foundation for the relationship, the children, the retirement provision. All bumps and inconsistencies are now plastered like the driveway, everyday life is as energy-efficient as the floor-to-ceiling windows, life is burglar-proof.

For many middle-class children who have grown up, moving into a single-family house means returning to childhood. You grew up on Play Street and now back on Play Street. During the pandemic, many remembered (suddenly cooped up with the children in the big city apartment, the cool parents’ cafés closed) how everything used to be when the children simply played on the edge of the field, without any playdates. For many middle-class families, the pandemic has changed the idea of ​​freedom: Many long for ten minutes of child-noise-free breathing with an unobstructed view. The great promise of the Federal Republic is experiencing a renaissance. Who could blame that?

What does the single-family house stand for: For freedom on the raised bed? Or ridiculous pseudo-self-sufficiency?

At the same time, it is just as easy to turn up your nose at the single-family house way of life, at the uniformity of this civil liberty, the glazed blue roof tiles, the pseudo-self-sufficiency of the raised beds, the retro Bulli in the carport (= the illusion that you are here again at any time away). The criticism and despair of this life and its aesthetics has produced its own art form. The singer Bernd Begemann wrote a song about the German settlementwhich he locates statistically correctly between high-voltage pylons, federal roads and the edge of the forest. It says: “The wind in our settlement has its own smell / you can read it like a book / it smells of washed cars / of fried potatoes and disappointed hope / of freshly unpacked furniture / and of sexual tragedies.” The title is “ German anthem without refrain ”. Rightly.

The best prerequisites to break a culture battle from the chain link fence

The single-family house is a symbol of German normalcy, 31 percent of Germans live like this. Almost everyone has a relationship with this form of life. We all know them because we live that way or because we want to live that way or because we definitely don’t want to live that way. In short: the single-family home has always posed a highly emotional question of being and is now the focus of sustainable social transformation. So the best conditions to break a culture battle from the chain link fence. Strategically, that may make sense. But in the matter of fact it is negligent.

In truth there is no antagonism that the Union is now creating

Because in truth there is no antagonism that the Union now wants to identify – and whoever reads the Hofreiter interview of the offense in its entirety will find little rigorism in it, but a whole lot of reasonable arguments.

The single-family house is not bad per se, nor does Hofreiter say that. It can be a passive house well connected by public transport that revitalizes a depopulated Brandenburg town. But it can also build a single-story field in the nowhere. In fact, individuals use more space, more building materials and often more energy when they live in a single family home. He or she may have one more way to get to work, which he or she often has to take by car if there is no public transport.

The single-family house can be a passive house with a train connection – or it can stand pointless in nothing

The task of politics is to point out alternatives and to promote sensible living – the right thing for every location. It is therefore important to promote sustainable and social forms of family-friendly living and to show alternatives to the house in the field: to plan building areas together with new bus and train lines. Approving buildings close to the city that are multi-storey but enclose courtyards or play streets to create safe places for children. Providing places on the outskirts with fast internet connections and promoting home offices so that the trip to work may not even be necessary. Promote inner-city model projects.

Kulturkampf is just easier than politics

That is also a social question. Furthermore, building in large cities is so attractive and profitable for large companies that it would be easy to wrest large courtyards, social housing and large green spaces from them.

This would require a smart, inter-departmental policy, a good network between mayors in surrounding municipalities and politicians in the cities, and ecologically and socially meaningful funding programs. Waging the Kulturkampf is of course easier.