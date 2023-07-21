Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Difficult relationship: Markus Söder (left) and Hubert Aiwanger. © Peter Kneffel

In the Bavarian election on October 8th, everything is at stake for the prime minister and his deputy – only one will be able to make a career afterwards. By Merkur Editor-in-Chief Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich – A good two months before his state election, Bavarian regent Markus Söder could actually be quite relaxed. In Berlin, the traffic light coalition is disintegrating itself. According to surveys, the left camp accounts for just a quarter of the voters in the Free State. In the past, the Greens, SPD and Left always won a third of the votes. There is also no rival within the party in sight, Manfred Weber from Lower Bavaria, notoriously under suspicion at Söder, is far away in Brussels, and the diligence of the chairman is highly praised in the party. Where there are more than two Bavarians standing together these days, the father of the country is usually peeping around the corner.

Bayern election: fateful moment for Söder and Aiwanger is approaching

Nevertheless, Söder is very nervous. His formerly so spoiled CSU, like the CDU in the federal government, is not really moving, bobbing between 37 and 40 percent. A small range, but for Söder it means the difference between heaven and hell: If it’s 40 percent in the end, he’s the hero, if it’s less than the meager 37 percent from last time, the CSU boss is a loser, which the party will let feel. Unlike for Merz, the problem for him is not AfD – but free voters. Their boss Hubert Aiwanger is a populist like Söder, only a thousand times as nefarious and shameless: where the prime minister represents the country, his deputy clamors against democracy, where Söder has to bring people together, Aiwanger incites the country people against the “detached” city dwellers. No matter what tax breaks the CSU promises its voters in Andechs, Aiwanger doubles it and wants all incomes up to 2,000 euros to be tax-free.

Since Söder was booed at the Erdinger demo and Aiwanger was cheered, the CSU boss has been worried about a landslide, especially in the resistant old Bavaria. That loves the anarchs, even the latently crazy ones. If the election goes well for Aiwanger, it would probably be the start of a career as a peasant leader who, following the Dutch example, is mobilizing nationwide against climate change. Söder’s career, on the other hand, would take a far less brilliant course than planned.