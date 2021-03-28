In September 2002, Roberto Lavagna was Minister of the Economy and was negotiating an agreement with the IMF. Argentina had agreed to skip the payment of a maturity of US $ 805 million to the World Bank in exchange for committing to close an agreement in 2003. The minister begged the government and the opposition to agree. “The political consensus is the main claim of the Fund,” Lavagna used to say..

Guzmán faces the same challenge almost 20 years later. This week he indicated that he made progress in the development of the program that will shape the Extended Facilities agreement and it is good news. But the political leg that will support those figures, which involve reforms through – the Extended Facilities agreement involves a ten-year period – is less clear. The IMF does not sign an agreement only with the Executive Branch but with a country, so the other branches must have the same orientation. And that is something difficult to know today in Argentina. The IMF is clear about it.

The case of Lavagna 2002 could be the example to follow for Guzmán, a minister who postponed the payment due to the IMF and signed an agreement a year later (with Néstor Kirchner). In the government, a qualified voice at the time of making that comparison, comments that that decision to postpone was correct because the economy had been recovering and it is better to sign an agreement showing results.

But unlike Lavagna, the minister this time will have to pass the agreement with the IMF through Congress. Now, how do you expect to get the support of the opposition if the ruling party presented a judicial complaint for the debt that the government of Mauricio Macri took with the IMF and yesterday Guzmán himself came out to cross it on Twitter? The minister himself institutionalized the requirement of political consensus that now seems to attack. Not to mention, for different reasons, that both Cristina Kirchner and Macri attack the IMF. The first because he helped his main opponent. The second because the agency lent him money but tied the Central Bank’s hands.

Marina Dal Poggetto, director of Eco Go, warned back in 2019 that the Cambiemos strategy of deepening the crack as an electoral strategy it was a risk in a free dollar scheme and he was right when Macri had to put the stocks after the PASO.

The government now has a stocks but the demand for dollars should not be underestimated if the agreement with the IMF is not reached. Yesterday the minister said that he used dollars to buy back bonds. It will be necessary to see how this operation continues. For suddenly economists like Fernando Marull, among others, stated in a tweet that the public information of the Central Bank at least is not clear. And what will the ANSeS be doing? Guzmán spoke of the consolidated public sector. Someone might ask for a bond trading detail. Former Central Bank president Guido Sandleris says it is “impossible” to know what Guzmán is saying and that “given the government’s intervention in the bond markets, more transparency would be good.” The consequences of the rift are not only political. They could also impact on the dollar or the future agreement with the IMF.

The Minister of Economy, @Martin_M_Guzman , in a series of tweets affirmed that since December 2019 the State has been debited in a NETA form. This statement omits important aspects of the indebtedness under the Alberto Fernández government. I will explain it in this thread. 1/11 – Guido Sandleris (@gsandleris) March 28, 2021