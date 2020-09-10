Should vaccination against influenza be made compulsory for nursing staff? The Covid-19 epidemic is reviving the debate. Explanations.

While the number of Covid-19 cases continues to increase in France, the authorities and experts fear that the arrival of the seasonal flu will make the situation even more complicated in health establishments and retirement homes. Faced with this threat, the question of compulsory vaccination for caregivers is back in the public debate. The True from False cell explains why.

Because there is a risk of a “disaster scenario” with the arrival of the flu

Fever, cough, body aches, fatigue. Some symptoms of Covid-19 are very similar to the effects of the seasonal flu. The arrival of the virus, usually at the beginning of winter, raised concerns last May at the Academy of Medicine a “catastrophic scenario in which the conjunction of the two epidemics would lead to congestion in intensive care units and a new peak in excess mortality, in particular in nursing homes “.

To anticipate this threat, the Academy of Medicine recommends in particular to make influenza vaccination compulsory for all caregivers and social personnel in contact with vulnerable people, in particular in nursing homes, institutions, hospitals and nurseries and include the obligation for doctors to offer influenza vaccination to all consulting people. For his part, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, does not speak of obligation but “would like (…) the caregivers to be vaccinated. “

Because there is no compulsory flu vaccine for caregivers

Will caregivers be obliged to be vaccinated against influenza as soon as the annual vaccination campaign begins, for the moment, in mid-October? An article of the Health Code precise “that a person who, in a public or private establishment or body for the prevention of care or housing the elderly, carries out a professional activity exposing him or exposing the persons for whom he is responsible to risks of contamination, must be immunized against ‘hepatitis B, diphtheria, tetanus, polio, and influenza“.

But this “compulsory immunity” among caregivers for influenza was suspended by a decree signed in 2006 by Xavier Bertrand. The former Minister of Health was based in particular on a opinion of the Higher Council of Public Hygiene of May 19, 2006. This pointed to the fact that the vaccine obligations prescribed to health professionals aimed above all to protect them from the risk of themselves becoming infected. The advisory body further believed that “an annual vaccination obligation would risk impairing professional adherence [et] would not have a beneficial impact on vaccination coverage compared to awareness campaigns and could even have perverse effects “. This opinion recommended, however, vaccination against seasonal influenza to nursing staff, in order to reduce the transmission of infection to the elderly and those suffering from certain chronic pathologies.

Because too few caregivers are vaccinated against influenza in hospitals and nursing homes

If many voices – including the Academy of Medicine – are calling for the return of an obligation to vaccinate against seasonal flu, it is above all because vaccination coverage is very low in health establishments and in retirement homes.

“We do not have that relatively little difficulty in vaccinating the elderly who are often volunteers. On the other hand, we only have, and we deplore it every year, a rate of 20 to 30% of vaccinated employees. So we ask that we encourage or even make the vaccination against influenza exceptionally compulsory for caregivers, particularly in nursing homes this year “, For example, explains Florence Arnaiz-Maumé, general delegate of Synerpa, the union of private EHPADs on franceinfo on Wednesday 9 September.

A survey published during the last flu vaccination campaign in October 2019 by Public Health France estimated that only a third of health professionals working in hospitals, clinics or nursing homes had received the previous year the influenza vaccine, a rate very much below the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO).

In detail, it emerged from this survey that if two-thirds of doctors were vaccinated, the rate was only 50% among midwives, one-third among nurses and less than 50%. ‘a quarter among caregivers.