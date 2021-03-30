In the last twenty years the DGT has made 70 million complaints on the roads under its jurisdiction, with a collection of around 6,500 million euros. During this time sanctions were increased by 122% and of the 2,105,024 complaints made in 2001, the figure of 4,684,286 was reached in 2019, despite the fact that the park grew to a lesser extent (42%).

According to the data collected by European Motorists Associated AEA, the appeals filed by citizens against these fines have decreased in number, especially after the reform of the Road Safety Law in 2009, which reduced the possibilities of defense of citizens and the discount for prompt payment was increased 30 to 50% of the amount to whom you did not present an appeal.

However, the AEA study warns that the cases in which the courts are agreeing with the drivers against the fines imposed by the DGT, especially those that refer to speeding “because the margin of error of the radars is not being applied correctly.”

Thus, the report shows that in the last three years the number of court rulings favorable to drivers it has increased by fourteen percentage points, with about 50% of the fines imposed by the DGT currently being annulled.

The last sentence obtained by the legal services of AEA in defense of the rights of some of its members, ordered the Administration to pay € 400 of the judicial costs that, in the opinion of the president of AEA, Mario Arnaldo, “if it will be applied in all the judicial processes that it loses, surely the DGT would cease to be a collection body as, without any shame, it has recognized to exercise this function its CEO «.

The margin of error of radars



Radars apply approved margins of errorTherefore, if we exceed the allowed speed by a few kilometers, it is possible that due to the error of our odometer, and regardless of the applicable margin, we may receive a fine that did not reach us before.

To calculate the speed margin that we have, the own General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has explained the ‘rule of 7’. It is so called because the number 7 is the key to remembering the limits: up to 100 km / h, it adds up to 7 km / h; and above 100 km / h, add 7%.

In any case, we must be clear that there are all radars, that is, any measuring device with an image, must pass periodic metrological controls. If these measuring devices are correctly approved, a margin of error is established in the approval itself, so the speed at which we can be penalized depends, among other factors, on the margin in which we move.

Thus, if the speed is less than 100 km / h, the DGT indicates that, in the case of mobile radars, this will not activate until said speed does not exceed the 7km / h limit. That is, if you drive at 50 km / h, the fine will be applied at 58 km / h, if it is done at 60 km / h, the radar will jump to 68 km / h. The same is true for roads where the margin is 70, 80, 90 and 100, where the same procedure will be applied.

Nevertheless, if the vehicle exceeds 100 km / h the formula is different. In these cases, the DGT informs that 7% will be added to the speed indicated by the sign. Thus, for the limit of 110, the fine will be applied if 117.7 km / h are exceeded, for 120 the radars are programmed to activate from 128.4 km / h. And the same equation for the rest of speeds above 100.

The reason for not applying the same measure as in the previous case is because low speeds (below 100) are very difficult to perceive by mobile radars while driving. Likewise, the reason why 7 has been established, both in percentage and in quantity, is because the maximum errors that are allowed in radars are between 3%, the newest, and 7% the oldest, the latter being, according to Traffic, “more beneficial for the driver.”

Current legislation establishes that in the case of fixed, wave and laser-type radars, the limit is 5 km / h at speeds below 100 k / h and by 5% in measurements higher than that speed. In the case of Pegasus helicopter radars, the margin of error applied by the DGT is 10%.