From: Christian Hiller von Gaertringen

Protests in front of the French Embassy in Niamey, capital of Niger © SalamPix/ABACA/Imago

The Sahel is of great importance for Europe: geopolitically and economically.

But the coup in Niger shows that the European approach of military missions and development cooperation in the region has failed. Europe needs a completely new approach to Africa policy.

At Ornano’s headquarters in Châtillon on the outskirts of Paris, in the days following the military coup in Niger, there was no sign of a mood of crisis from the outside. The lights in the offices of the French nuclear company do not stay on any longer than usual. The mining sites of the two companies Somaïr and Cominak near Arlit are important locations for Orano. So far they have promoted almost 3000 tons for the French nuclear reactors and nuclear weapons. The third quarry, Imouraren, was supposed to go into production soon.

Orano didn’t even mention the putsch in Niger in the statement on Friday’s half-year figures. “The prospects for 2023 have improved in a well-aligned market,” it said succinctly. Activities in Niger continued despite “security incidents”. After all, according to Le Monde, the company has now set up a crisis management team to ensure the safety of the country’s mines. The new rulers had previously prohibited the export of uranium and gold to France.

Even if the central economic actor of the nuclear power France tries to downplay the importance of the coup d’état in Niger, it is certain that the coup directly affects the interests of Europe and in several respects.

Mauritania is also threatened by Islamism

First, there is security policy. The Sahel zone is a core area of ​​Islamist terror in Africa. It not only threatens the Sahel countries. Islamist terror via Boko Haram has also been active in north-east Nigeria for years. It could expand further to countries like Ivory Coast, Ghana and other states.

Mauritania is also threatened by Islamism. The country has become a key location for Europe in particular. Investments of well over ten billion euros are planned there to produce green hydrogen for the energy transition in Europe. If Islamist terror spreads, these projects are exposed to risks that can hardly be assessed.

In France it is now being discussed whether it was not a mistake that the Libyan revolutionary leader Muammar al-Gaddafi was murdered in 2011. After all, the dictator set limits to Islamism and stopped the human trafficking that is used to smuggle countless refugees from southern parts of Africa to the Libyan coast. If the Islamic State and Al Qaeda in the Sahel gain the upper hand in the region, they will hold the key to the flow of refugees across the Sahara.

A region full of natural resources

Raw materials are another reason why the region is so important for Europe. The wealth of soil in the Sahel zone has only just been explored. In the summer of 2012, I was in Bamako when I heard about an incredible find. The next day, I joined a drive that took us an hour and a half north of Bamako, where mining engineers in search of water sources actually tapped into a natural deposit of pure hydrogen. Such finds were always considered impossible because hydrogen is unstable and always seeks a combination with other chemical substances.

Despite the importance of the find, the search for more hydrogen bubbles in Mali never began. But it is clear that the raw materials that the West needs for its energy transition, for electromobility and digitization must also be located in the Sahel.

It is evident that European policy in the Sahel has failed – the military operations as well as development cooperation. In Niger in particular, it is proving to be a mistake that the West does not involve the African states more closely, but treats them too patronizingly. If France, Germany and the EU want to retain influence in the region, they must strengthen regional forces.

Diplomatic initiative from Morocco

Morocco, for example, has developed remarkable security and regional policy initiatives that are not even discussed in the West. King Mohamed VI. just a few days ago in a speech on the occasion of the Throne Festival. It was ignored in European politics.

Certainly, the price that Morocco is asking seems too high to the Europeans. The kingdom demands nothing less than recognition that Western Sahara, annexed in 1976, is part of Morocco. The USA under Trump and Israel under Netanyahu have granted this to Rabat, but so far Europe has not. A UN mediation mission by former German President Horst Köhler failed in 2019.

Kenyan President William Ruto could also be involved in stabilizing the Sahel. In a landmark speech last week, Foreign Minister Alfred Mutua reaffirmed Kenya’s foreign policy ambitions. This speech was not heard in Europe either.

Completely rethink Africa policy

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has recently led a mediation mission to Niger on behalf of the West African Economic Community Ecowas. Nigeria also has an interest of its own, because it is connected to Niger by a 1,500-kilometer border. Shortly before the coup, Tinubu, current chairman of Ecowas, presented a plan to give the West African community greater influence. This also provides for the creation of a regional crisis intervention force. So far, Europe has paid no recognizable attention to this plan either.

The Europeans have to reckon with the Ecowas more. The community initially imposed economic sanctions on Niger and has now presented the military junta with an ultimatum and threatened military intervention.

The helplessness with which Europe is reacting to the coup shows how important a fresh start in relations with Africa is. From the point of view of African politicians, this can only lead to Europe’s recognition that the time of Eurocentrism is over and that Africa has become an equal player on the world stage.