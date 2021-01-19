The coronavirus vaccines they became one of the most desired targets by cybercriminals. Not only because those who seek to sabotage it to achieve economic gain, if not also those who launch attacks to spread and viralize virtual scams in order to misinform, deceive or massively infect all types of devices.

“To give you better care during Covid-19, please enter your information here”; that’s the usual tone of virtual scam attempts, according to the experts, who warned for example that the administration of the vaccine is free and therefore it is necessary to be suspicious of any message or request for information or data or the payment of an amount of money.

The technique is not new, as revealed by Jorge Chinea, responsible for cybersecurity in reactive services of the National Institute of Cybersecurity (INCIBE), and recalled that this type of criminals know what is the most sensitive and recurrent at all times to try to persuade users so that they enter a certain link or provide their data.

They do it when a celebrity dies, with the Black friday, with the Olympic Games or with a soccer world cup, according to Chinea, and they even observed that at the beginning of the pandemic the attacks were related to health product fraud or with services used massively during confinement and are now more focused on new restrictive measures that are being implemented in various parts of the world.

The consulting firm Entelgy, specialized in new technologies and cybersecurity, warned that everything related to vaccines It is one of the decoys most used by cybercriminals to launch their malicious attacks, not only against people, but also against governments, administrations or companies related to logistics and the cold chain necessary for their transport.

This company pointed out that, coinciding with the start of the vaccination campaigns, frauds have proliferated through messages that pretend to be the public health system of a country to obtain personal data and banking information, asking users to fill out forms to access those vials or to improve health care.

According to the contact systems that health administrations are using, it is important be wary of emails, since according to this company one of the techniques most used by scammers is “pishing” – the impersonation of a public body or a bank.

“Cybercriminals take advantage of the social context and redirect their attacks towards everything that has to do with covid-19 as a decoy, “the INCIBE expert told the EFE agency, and observed that the main objective of cybercriminals is obtain an economic benefit from a security breach, but there are also many attacks for ideological reasons or for revenge between people and companies.

Through phishing, hackers seek to obtain personal data from users to sell on the Internet. / Photo Shutterstock

Attackers can, through different means, obtain personal data (such as emails and passwords) and use them to write to the entire list of contacts impersonating or to sell them directly on the “black market”, they specified from Chinea.

They also warned that in times of crisis, insecurity or chaos, in addition to direct attacks to defraud users, deception, disinformation and chains proliferate; “the lack of rigor used when it comes to share and publish articles, news and comments on networks, coupled with the fact that cybercriminals are always on the lookout for new ways to deceive us, make this scenario a breeding ground for fraud and deception. “

According to data compiled by the Entelgy company, since the pandemic began more than 200,000 Americans have been scammed worth $ 145 million with fraud related to the health crisis.

To avoid being one of the many victims of hackers, it is not necessary to be a security expert. Fraud and where are the threats, as they are not always computer viruses, infected programs or computers “but simply deception techniques”, they say.

Specialists advise be wary of messages from unknown senders, of blackmail or extortion by phone or by mail, of people who identify themselves as technicians of a service already contracted to request the making of a payment or the confirmation of bank details, or verify the addresses of the pages that are visited to avoid entering a website “almost” identical to the authentic one.

With information from EFE.