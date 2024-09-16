Claus Rottstedt soon wanted to plan everything for his sales stand on Frankfurt’s Oeder Weg. The tree grower from nearby Wetterau has been selling his Christmas trees there for decades during Advent. He has regular customers, but this good relationship is now likely to end abruptly. “Instead, I’m now thinking about how to make a banner with which I can say goodbye to my customers,” he says. With a heavy heart, he turns down the city’s offer to set up a sales stand in front of houses 56 to 58, as in previous years.