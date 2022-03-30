Elderly man in front of the building where he lived, bombed by Russian forces, in Kharkiv| Photo: EFE/EPA/VASILIY ZHLOBSKY

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have made the most progress since the start of the war on February 24. Russia has said it will “drastically” reduce its military operations in the capital Kiev region, and Ukraine has agreed to accept a neutral status and not join NATO (Western Military Alliance).

But that does not necessarily mean that peace is near. The fact that Russia has reduced the intensity of fighting near the capital does not mean that Moscow has given up on taking Kiev.

The move could also be an honorable way out of a complicated military scenario where, suffering many counterattacks, Russia has failed to encircle and count the Ukrainian capital’s supply lines.

Ukraine, for its part, has pledged not to let Western powers deploy missiles or deploy troops on its territory.

But it conditions this neutrality to a diplomatic mechanism that needs to be analyzed carefully. It would work like this: in the event of a new Russian invasion, the United States, Great Britain, France and China would be obliged to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine and send weapons to the country as early as the third year. conflict day.

Ukraine is also trying to have Poland, Israel, Turkey, Canada, Germany and Italy defined as guarantors of peace.

In practice, the difference between this agreement and joining NATO is that the guarantor countries would not need to send their military to the field. But possibly its pilots would have to engage in air combat with the Russians to implement the no-fly zone – a possibility Washington is doing everything to avoid in the current conflict, arguing that it could lead to World War III.

Live War Games: Is Ukraine’s Neutrality Enough for a Peace Agreement?

This promise of intervention by the guarantor countries would not apply, however, to the breakaway regions of Lugansk and Donetsk and the province of Crimea – this is because their international status is not regulated.

Under the Ukrainians’ proposal, the fate of Crimea and the breakaway provinces would be resolved in a parallel agreement, which would take 15 years to complete.

Another big issue is that Ukraine has said it will only become neutral through a referendum, which will only be held after Russian troops have completely withdrawn from the country. This could take months, at the very least.

Demanding the withdrawal of Russian troops would also mean, in practice, that Moscow would have to give up the most tangible territorial gains of the war so far: the territories to the south-east of the country that form a land corridor between Russia and Crimea.

Moscow had already tried to take the region militarily in 2014, but this was stopped by the military and partisans from the city of Mariupol – one of the most bombed in the current campaign.

Has Russia given up on Kiev?

It is not yet possible to know whether Russian troops have given up on taking Kiev. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said Russia would “dramatically reduce combat operations in Kiev and Chernigov to increase mutual trust”.

Intelligence reports from Britain’s Ministry of Defense had already pointed out that some Russian units operating in the region were retreating to Belarus. The suspicion a few days ago was that they intended to rearm, receive more fighters and again advance south, towards Kiev.

The Russians, for their part, had said that they would concentrate their operations in the east of the country, not on taking the capital.

Although Kiev has to this day been the main focus of Russian efforts, the city is a political objective, but not necessarily a major military objective.

Analysis by Western intelligence services said that Russia’s objective was to take Kiev quickly, to conquer the complex of government buildings and thus capture or assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Even if we were to assume that this analysis is correct, it is not yet possible to know whether Moscow has completely given up on the plan. The Russians even said that they would remove the “denazification” of the country from their list of demands.

The idea that the Ukrainian government was Nazi-oriented is war propaganda, but the term denazification can be interpreted as the overthrow of the government and replacement with one more friendly to Russia.

In the east of the country, the objectives are of a less contestable military nature.

In other words, the conquest of the capital Kiev, in the north, would not give a great gain of territory for Russia and would only happen at a very high cost of lives of fighters and loss of equipment – because the city is today a true fortress.

In the east, Russian forces are trying to encircle the cream of the Ukrainian army fighting in the Donbass region. These Ukrainians defend positions and trenches that have been built since 2014 – when the country went to war with the breakaway provinces of Lugansk and Donetsk.

If this Russian military maneuver is successfully completed, it could give Moscow control of a sizable portion of Ukrainian territory – with a much lower risk of loss of troops, vehicles and weapons.

At this diplomatic stage, which can still be considered initial, it is better to be cautious. Questions such as the fate of the territory already conquered by Russia and what support Ukraine’s neutrality proposal will receive from its guarantor countries have to be resolved so that a ceasefire and a subsequent lasting peace agreement can be established.

But President Vladimir Putin needs to present his internal audience with an achievement that can be interpreted as an undisputed victory on the battlefield.

Ukraine, on the other hand, does not want to repeat the Budapest Memorandum of 1994 today. In it, the Ukrainians agreed to give up the nuclear weapons that were in their country in exchange for debt forgiveness and the guarantee that the United States and Russia guarantee their security and territorial integrity. The current war proves that the deal was just a worthless piece of paper.

The stock exchanges reacted very positively to the evolution of diplomatic negotiations this Tuesday (29). But in the meantime, Russian state media reports internally that Ukraine will be part of Russia at any cost.

In Ukraine, people view diplomatic achievements with skepticism. For them, Putin is only buying time to conquer more territory.

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are expected to continue debating for at least two weeks. During this period, the Ukrainians will try to convince the guarantor countries – especially the US, Britain, France and China – to support their proposal.

At the very least, only after the major differences are resolved will we be able to see a face-to-face meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky to negotiate a ceasefire.