Dhe state elections in September in Brandenburg, Saxony and Thuringia are already receiving a lot of attention, even hysteria. Sobriety and, above all, clarity would be more effective in every respect. This begins with the fact that it is not “the East” that is voting and that these are not “Eastern elections” either, as is now said, written and broadcast almost everywhere.

No, it's about state elections in three of six new federal states (including Berlin), which are historically, geographically and culturally quite different and have also developed differently in the almost 34 years since reunification.

Low party loyalty

For many years, a different party has provided the prime minister in each country – in Brandenburg the SPD, in Saxony the CDU and in Thuringia the Left. What these countries have in common is their past in the GDR, just as the West German states have theirs in the former Federal Republic, which leads to different political conditions today.

These differences also become smaller from election to election because in this case the West German countries are getting closer to the East German countries or rather to the reality in Europe, where there is rather low party loyalty, a high level of swing voters and few concerns about trying out new parties.







Another opportunity to do this will most likely be offered by Sahra Wagenknecht, who wants to run with her alliance of the same name in both the European elections in the summer and all state elections in the fall. Whether this succeeds will largely depend on whether she can win enough sensible, trustworthy and hands-on colleagues for her new party.

Her initial hope of being able to separate these people from the ranks of the left, especially in East German countries, from which she has split off – exclusively with Bundestag members from West German countries – has so far not worked out – with exceptions such as the mayor of Eisenach , on the contrary: In the East, the left has closed ranks firmly after Wagenknecht's departure.

However, that does not change the great appeal that Wagenknecht's plan has had on a large proportion of voters, especially in the three state electoral states. With her mix of issues of immigration skepticism, supposed economic reason and an unreflective view of Putin, she could get 17 percent of the vote in Thuringia, according to a recent survey. Despite all the caution that is appropriate given the diversity of the parties competing and the decisions that are now often only made on election day, this is not a completely unrealistic value. It would currently even be enough for third place after the AfD and CDU.







According to the survey, Wagenknecht would poach from all parties except the Greens, especially the Left and the AfD. If that were to happen, these two parties in Thuringia together would only have less than half of the state parliament seats, meaning that for the first time in five years there would be a realistic chance of achieving a majority government again. The prerequisite for this would be that the CDU is willing to work with Wagenknecht. Thuringia's CDU leader Mario Voigt doesn't seem to be completely opposed to this. He answered questions about this with the sentence that it depends on whether Wagenknecht “can help with political change.”

Fear of “communists”

Saxony's Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer, on the other hand, has not yet commented on this, but a decision could also come to his CDU if it needs a third coalition partner alongside the Greens and SPD after the election. If the FDP fails at the five percent hurdle, as it currently looks like, then in Saxony, as in Thuringia, only Wagenknecht or the Left would be eligible. But since the Union rejects cooperation with the Left because of its incompatibility decision, it would come down to Wagenknecht.

The irony is that the CDU, out of fear of “communists,” then preferred to make a pact with a woman’s alliance, which, in addition to a lot of populism, contained more communism than the left, which was proven to be pragmatic in East Germany and was more like the SPD before Hartz IV equals.

The Union – at least the one in the East – will therefore have to realistically clarify its relationship with the left after the election at the latest. For Wagenknecht himself, participating in government in the federal states is likely to be a mixed blessing. For them, the state elections are a test run for their actual goal of entering the Bundestag next year. Unpopular decisions that she would have to support in a state government would endanger this.