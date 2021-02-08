The sudden stop to sales of new vehicles due to the crisis caused by Covid is one of the causes of the aging of the Spanish car fleet. Added to the tax increase In new vehicles, due to the WLTP emissions regulation, the effect is causing more and more people, needing a means of transport, to turn to the “mileurista car” instead of considering the purchase of a new vehicle.

Regarding insurance and although it will depend on the policy that has been contracted, the increase in the tax rate will mean an additional seven euros per year per vehicle. Here also two more points must be taken into account: 89% of households affected because of the increase in car insurance they have low or medium income; and we cannot forget that car insurance is mandatory, even if the vehicle is on the road and is not being used.

According to the conclusions of the experts of Acierto.com After the most recent figures for registrations in Spain, “the acquisition of a vehicle is a thoughtful purchase, which requires a large outlay and which is usually done out of necessity, because the person needs it to get around or because it is more convenient to do so. In fact and in the case of the Spanish, we wait a lot to change cars. To the point that our car park is dangerously old».

With the introduction of teleworking, the need to have one’s own vehicle has also diminished. In any case, those who really need it will probably end up opting for alternatives to the new car like the second hand (seven out of ten would acquire one this way).

Individuals are not the only ones involved in the slowdown in sales, but also companies, many of which are in a difficult position (and far from ideal for renewing their vehicle fleets).

Older and dangerous cars



All this leads, if circumstances do not change, to the rise in the average age of the vehicle fleet in Spain, with the dangers and inconveniences that this implies, since this type of vehicle is immersed in a greater number of incidents, being protagonists of 2 out of 5 traffic accidents. In fact, seniority is a determining factor in claims and also in breakdowns.

This is reflected in the price of their insurance, which is usually more expensive – because they involve more risks. That is, with old cars you have more accidents and breakdowns and, consequently, the insurer is used more frequently. Unfortunately, 73% of the cars in circulation today are more than a decade old.

On the other hand, we cannot fail to remember that vehicle maintenance is the pending issue for Spaniards. According to the survey conducted by Acierto.com, 4 out of 10 drivers do not perform a vehicle inspection stipulated by the manufacturer. And more than 60% do not change their tires on time. Cost and lack of time are the main arguments.

In addition, there is no investment in improving or repairing old cars. “This is a mistake, in fact, it costs more not to tune the vehicle and not carrying out regular maintenance. 90% of engine, battery and tire breakdowns could be avoided with a timely visit to the workshop “, they comment from the comparator.