Next December 2 will mark the arrival of The Callisto Protocol. A space survival horror title that will have us facing strange creatures in a lunar prison. If the premise reminded you a little of the beloved title Dead Space, you’re not alone.

dead space is a franchise that started in 2008, which was very successful and gained several followers. Although a remake is coming, fans had since 2013 without a good dose of space horror. However, you may The Callisto Protocol I came to fill that void and we tell you why.

The Callisto Protocol and Dead Space, two sons of the same father

In case you didn’t know, The Callisto Protocol is run by developer Glen Schofield. He was responsible for creating the Dead Space saga. So from here we can see why they are so similar. While they each take place within their own saga, they share some of their creative DNA.

Besides both being horror games that take place in space, there are similar aspects of their gameplay. In both the user interface is completely empty to allow a better immersion. The bullets, the battery of some weapons and the life of the character are reflected in the same protagonist and not as a bar.

This is part of a philosophy followed by Glen Schofield, who told us in an interview that he likes to introduce players. In addition to the fact that it is important to him that his characters are not great action heroes. But normal people who have to survive in unimaginable situations.

With dead space Y The Callisto Protocol we can see this. In the first we have Isaac Clarke who is a simple engineer who was going to fix a ship. While in the second we have Jacob Lee, a simple cargo driver who ends up experiencing various horrors.

Of course we cannot forget the inspiration of both titles. Since Schofield is a fan of the works of HP Lovecraft, Isaac Asimov and the movie The Thing. Those who know these products of popular culture will surely see a lot of them in this pair of titles.

The combat is not just shooting monsters, it has some strategy

The fans of dead space You will surely remember the first moments of that space odyssey. A mysterious sign on the walls of the Ishimura taught us that it was not enough to shoot threats like crazy. It was necessary to cut off his limbs to stop them.

The Callisto Protocol it will also have its strategy components in combat, although they do not focus on dismemberment. Here players must combine their melee weapon with their firearms in order to emerge victorious.

Something that both do share is the use of an anti-gravity device that allows you to lift objects and even enemies to use them as projectiles. While this one can bail out when players run out of bullets, its use is also finite. So the aspect of taking care of resources is maintained.

Another difference that has been shown The Callisto Protocol is that his enemies are changeable. Once they take enough damage they will start to mutate to become stronger. Preventing this from happening requires players to shoot specific spots on enemies to stop the change. It seems that we will have to be very alert of our rival.

The Callisto Protocol will increase terror thanks to new technology

According to Glen Schofield, The Callisto Protocol it will make use of current console technology for a more immersive experience. Among the examples he gave us was the use of 3D audio to create more discomfort. As well as the haptic capabilities of the DualSense to feel the impact of our attacks.

In a section that they showed us some time ago, they taught the capabilities of particles. These manage to hide the enemies so that they attack us by surprise. What they did show us a glimpse of a fog-filled corridor where the suspense was palpable. So the final game could have more moments like that or even more tense.

dead space It continues to be an excellent survival horror title. However, technology may help your spiritual successor stand out. It could be the space horror classic of its generation, just as Isaac Clarke’s adventure was.

Hopefully, but also cautiously

We know that The Callisto Protocol sounds like a title with a lot of potential for Dead Space fans. However, you have to be careful until next December 2. Since sometimes the spiritual successors have been left to us.

Of course we do not guarantee that this will be the case, but it may be prudent to proceed with caution. In this way, the disappointment, if it occurs, would be less and the success would be much better received. Do you think you will be equal to or better than Dead Space?

