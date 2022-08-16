VVD, CDA, D66 and ChristenUnie will consider tomorrow how the blow of high energy bills can be softened. The call for a ‘super tax’ for the profiteers of the high prices – the energy companies – is often heard. But the government does not seem to be heading for that.
It ‘sounds nice’, but it’s ‘not feasible’, and all in all ‘just not a good proposition’. At least, that’s what State Secretary Marnix van Rij of Finance said in July about the plea for a kind of super tax. Now that energy prices are skyrocketing and more and more Dutch people see or fear high bills, the call for an extra tax on energy producers is getting louder.
A so-called windfall tax (the additional taxing of companies that have the wind at their back) also sounds quite logical. The firms have higher revenues, so now that everyone is suffering, solidarity can be expected. Oil and gas giant Shell recently made a profit of 17.6 billion euros: over a period of three months.
And countries like Italy, Spain, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Hungary and the United Kingdom are doing the same. So why not us too? According to the government, it is all slightly different.
Still a difference
Although countries speak of a windfall tax – so except the one-off extra taxing of profits – that term is a bit of a play on words. It is by no means always a tax, but in a few cases about levies that will apply for a longer period of time, not a one-off tax. Still a difference.
And in Romania the ‘new’ tax is linked to turnover and not to profit, but turnover already taxed our country through the mining levies. In Hungary, not only energy giants are taxed, but also banks, retailers and airlines. Not very ‘focused’ on specific profit, according to Van Rij.
Moreover, EU rules would make it impossible to tax profits retroactively, quite apart from the fact that there is no legislation in our country to justify such a tax, says Van Rij. And then there is the question: energy producers are profitable, but are located in many countries. In which country is that profit actually located?
snag
In the United Kingdom there is a ‘real’ windfall tax was created, but according to Van Rij there is also a catch.
In addition to corporation tax, energy companies in our country also pay separate levies that are laid down in the Mining Act. If you add those two taxes together, our State already collects about 70 percent of the profits from domestic oil and gas production. In the UK, even after the announced windfall tax, that percentage remains at 65 percent. In short: our country is already taxing more.
And economists are skeptical: should the company that is taxing you heavily now in good times for them also have to subsidize in bad times? In other words: “This is simply not a good proposal,” said Van Rij in July. And even now that would still be the government’s position. “We are mainly told that it is difficult,” said a coalition source.
‘No taboo unspoken’
Does this mean that extra taxes are a thing of the past? Certainly not. VVD, CDA, D66 and ChristenUnie will leave ‘no taboo untouched’ in the negotiations towards Budget Day, it sounds. According to Nibud, 2.5 million households are in danger of getting into financial difficulties due to the high energy prices. But how they can be helped is still a question. Like: from what money?
It could be paid for by slightly increasing the national debt, cutting back on expenditure, but also by raising the ‘normal’ corporate income taxes, for example. Increasing the corporate income tax rate from 1 January results in an extra EUR 403 million (in the first bracket) and EUR 884 million in the highest bracket per percentage point increase. But do companies still find the Netherlands an attractive country to do business, if the cabinet starts to ‘turn’ that ‘knob’, Van Rij wondered earlier.
In short: one all-encompassing miracle drug is not yet on the table. But the ‘profiteering tax’ does not seem to be the case.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss out on any of the stars.
#cabinet #doubts #profiteer #tax
Leave a Reply