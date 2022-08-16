In the United Kingdom there is a ‘real’ windfall tax was created, but according to Van Rij there is also a catch.

In addition to corporation tax, energy companies in our country also pay separate levies that are laid down in the Mining Act. If you add those two taxes together, our State already collects about 70 percent of the profits from domestic oil and gas production. In the UK, even after the announced windfall tax, that percentage remains at 65 percent. In short: our country is already taxing more.

And economists are skeptical: should the company that is taxing you heavily now in good times for them also have to subsidize in bad times? In other words: “This is simply not a good proposal,” said Van Rij in July. And even now that would still be the government’s position. “We are mainly told that it is difficult,” said a coalition source.