Chancellor Angela Merkel will negotiate with the Prime Minister on Wednesday about a standardization of the Corona rules. The meeting is expected with great anticipation, because in view of the increasing number of infections and at the same time a jumble of stricter corona rules in the countries, many are hoping for a breakthrough.

The decision-makers apparently also have big plans. An indicator of this: for the first time in seven months, the Prime Ministers will travel to Berlin for their negotiations with the Chancellor.

Such federal-state meetings in the corona crisis had previously taken place via video. It was probably Merkel in particular who pushed for a “physical presence format”.

The head of the Chancellery, Helge Braun, justified the need for physical presence in a video conference with the heads of the state chancellery with the dramatic infection situation in Germany, “Bild” reported. One must lead an open debate that could have “historical dimensions”.

Söder demands a jolt

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder also pushed for uniform, clear and stricter rules to be found. “Now it is important to set the course, otherwise there is a risk of losing control,” he said. “We don’t want a second lockdown.” To prevent that, it takes a jolt now.

From Söder’s point of view, the motto of tightened uniform rules must be: “More masks, less alcohol, less celebrations.” Accordingly, he will push for an expansion of the mask requirement, for example in public places. “The mask is an instrument of freedom,” said Söder in support of the reason. Only with more mask can one return to more normalcy. “Perhaps we will succeed one day at a prime ministerial conference.”

The dominant topic in the media before the meeting is the ban on accommodation for domestic German travelers from risk areas. The federal and state governments agreed on this rule a week ago, but it is not being implemented in all federal states.

Some Prime Ministers, such as Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller, are pushing for this ban to be abolished. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig ruled out overturning the rule. Söder called the ban on accommodation a secondary issue, it was more important to find uniform rules in view of the increased number of infections.

Extended Christmas holidays?

The proposal from the Union to significantly extend the schools’ Christmas holidays also caused a stir. “We should think about extending the winter holidays by two to three weeks and shortening them accordingly in the summer,” said Hamburg CDU boss Christoph Ploß of the “Bild” newspaper.

His parliamentary group colleague Stephan Pilsinger (CSU) even suggested up to four weeks longer Christmas holidays with a corresponding reduction in the Easter and summer holidays. “The well-being of the students and teachers must be in the foreground,” he justified his suggestion. However, there is also prominent resistance in his party: CSU chief Söder spoke out against it.

A topic of the federal-state meeting could also be the fine for mask refusers. So far, a fine of 50 euros has been imposed in almost all federal states. That is not enough for Söder, 250 euros are now due in Bavaria – in his view that should also apply throughout Germany.