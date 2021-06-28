You have to have a lot of confidence in yourself or have treated the complexes well to undress in front of someone with whom you do not have too much confidence and feel comfortable, at least at first. Perfect bodies aside, the usual thing in these situations is to try to hide or disguise the areas that we consider less attractive. Even more difficult than taking off all your clothes is to expose to a stranger what we keep inside us, those fears and insecurities that haunt us and never leave us completely calm. To show those ghosts it helps to pass by the couch. Or have two too many drinks, who knows.

Fiction sometimes serves as a method of therapy, for those who make it and for those who consume it, either because it allows exploring pending debts through it, or because it offers a mirror in which to feel reflected. Autobiographies and memoirs have always been a well-received genre among consumers of books, movies, and series. Perhaps because of the interest that certain figures arouse, or perhaps there is a certain morbid motivation behind it, but the fact is that everything that is based on real events connects very well with the public. A step further was taken with what the French writer Serge Doubrovsky called autofiction, in which the author embodies his own reality but presents it wrapped in allegories or other fantastic resources. If the biography demands coherence and fidelity from the story -although many skip them-, autofiction allows greater freedom to tell the facts.

The Bob Pop series, which has been talked about a lot and very well all this month – fiction has been crowned as the best premiere of this season among pay television entertainment channels – has stood out precisely for

the bravery of the creator when it comes to shaping his own life, without hiding the most rugged passages and without sweetening the most heartbreaking moments. The screenwriter has made

an exercise in honesty Rarely seen that way on television when narrating the vital journey that has led him to be who he is. This writer has enjoyed for a few years -especially as a result of his speeches in Buenafuente’s ‘Late Motiv’ – a stupendous professional status. Considered one of the most interesting critical minds on the current scene, he has managed to triumph in literature, theater and the small screen. That could have inflated his ego and erased past passages of which he was ashamed. It was not so. When he set out to explain where Bob Pop was born, he might have been tempted to disguise some situations or ignore others. He could have saved several of the many hosts he received at school or the powders that he is not particularly satisfied with, but possibly it would have impoverished the project and, of course, it would not have been able to fully convey what it intends.

The Bob Pop series is necessary and more in full vindication of LGTBI rights and pride.

It hurts to see ‘Lost Fagot’. It’s uncomfortable, it’s cruel, it’s stark. You have to be very insensitive so as not to empathize with the targeted and flogged child at school, on the street and at home. Or to avoid feeling angry while we attend complicated episodes such as the attack in the Retiro or the deceptions in the saunas. Bob Pop gets carried away, gets rid of any misunderstood modesty, and

draw a toxic mother and a violent father, that they did not make it easy for him to be how he wanted to be. It portrays loneliness in the years when you are most vulnerable and it is difficult to show yourself as the different one; the betrayals, even of the most beloved for not wanting to hide; the disappointments for not liking, for not being accepted, for feeling weird. This message has great importance for the one who looks, for the one who finally feels represented.

And it serves as a complaint, for those who have not yet realized that these realities continue to exist. For those who were and continue to be of these injustices. And I suppose for Bob it must have been a cathartic process. It is not the first time that we have been shown harassment of these characteristics in a series or film, but the TNT production manages to bring it closer to us in a way that it is impossible not to be moved.

Above, Gabriel Sánchez, with Miguel Rellán; below, with Candela Peña, and actor Carlos González.

Now that the series is complete

-Six episodes- It is convenient to see it again to observe the details that may have gone unnoticed, the

wonderful puzzle created for the viewer to discover Bob from all dimensions: physics, laden with complexes for a long time; the psychic, in permanent construction or reconstruction; the social, mediated by their physical and sexual condition; labor, determined to carry out projects with uneven success; or family, with parents who look the other way when they see their son tortured. This is also a story of accomplices, accomplices of those who inflict pain (parents) and accomplices of those who help to prosper (grandfather or friend from college).

There is, however, a message of hope in this ‘Lost Fagot’ as it flows into today’s Bob,

The one who calmly looks at his past and present, the one who shows that it is possible to live as one wants if he insists and they let him, the one who talks with his friends (Berto Romero, Andreu Buenafuente, Pedro Almodóvar) about the act of undressing, the one who is aware of where he has arrived and what it has cost.

This is not a fiction with morals, but you can extract one as soon as you have just seen it, that there is always light at the end of the tunnel, but hopefully the tunnels and the people who make them more eternal, gloomier and narrower would end.

‘Lost Fagot’ is available on TNT.