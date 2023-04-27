“It’s a 7 Series, no matter what kind of engine it has,” says BMW. That may be so, but it is the first time in its 46-year history that the luxury limo from Munich can call itself the undisputed leader in its class. And that is largely due to the fact that it is fully electric in its i7 appearance.

As is the fashion these days, it was designed from the inside out, making the i7 unimaginably comfortable. The seats are fantastic, the materials imaginative and the atmosphere is unique. Operation is crystal clear via the Curved Display and the cinema screen for the rear seat is a great one party tricks.

The power of the BMW i7

Yes, it’s heavy, but the twin-engine xDrive60 has 544 horsepower, which is more than enough. And the handling and suspension comfort are exemplary. BMW claims a range of 625 kilometers. The only thing that still bothers us is his appearance. But maybe we can even get used to that over time.

