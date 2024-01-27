At the beginning of the week, the US Supreme Court opened another chapter in the extensive dispute between the Biden administration and the state of Texas over border control, while thousands of immigrants continue to enter every month, causing a worsening of the migration crisis that is plaguing the country. country.

In the decision, the court authorized the Democrat's administration to remove the barbed wire that Texan authorities placed on a stretch of the border in Eagle Pass to deter foreigners trying to enter American soil clandestinely.

In the past, the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, filed a lawsuit to prevent the cutting of wires placed in the location considered the epicenter of the migration crisis, justifying his request by the risk that the lack of protection poses to the state's security. Since then, Joe Biden and the Republican administration have exchanged barbs on the issue.

In response to the Supreme Court's decision, the Republican governor and his Department of Public Safety stated that they will redouble the use of barriers erected at the border. “This is not over. Texas' barbed wire is an effective deterrent to the illegal crossings that Biden encourages. I will continue to defend the State’s constitutional authority to protect the border and prevent the Biden administrator from destroying our property,” he said on the X social network.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez said it will maintain its current stance of deterring illegal border crossings by using effective border security measures. “Texas is the only state that uses every strategy and resource to protect its sovereignty, combat criminal activity and discourage illegal immigration,” he said.

The Republican governor's position was supported by 25 other states in the country, which released a joint statement in solidarity with Abbott. In the document, they highlight the government's firmness in “protecting its citizens against historic levels of illegal immigrants, drugs and terrorists entering across the borders.”

Last week, Texas authorities arrested immigrants in Shelby Park and charged them with criminal trespassing, marking the first arrests of irregular aliens since the state took control of the area on the U.S.-Mexico border this month when it entered into force. A new state law comes into force that considers illegal entry across the border a crime.

Biden maintains pro-immigrant speech to rival Trump

Joe Biden's project to undo the rigid immigration policies introduced by Trump began during his campaign, in 2020. And since taking office in the White House, the following year, the Democrat has overturned several measures in this regard, giving rise to a new crisis internal in the country, with a more “humanized” discourse in relation to foreigners who wish to reside on American soil.

His major project within the theme was the Citizenship Law, which included an eight-year path for approximately 11 million irregular immigrants to obtain the title of legal residents. The measure also reinforced the country's refuge and asylum systems to receive these people and presented some actions to contain the access of foreigners across the borders, an issue that, in fact, was little elaborated on in its “pilot plan”.

The Republicans welcomed the attempt to change the immigration system as an amnesty for those arriving in the country illegally and created barriers to the approval of the legislative change. This position is even used as a justification by Democrats to blame the current crisis, since they claim that the approval of the citizenship law would resolve the border situation. The Biden administration says greater congressional funding and comprehensive immigration reform are needed to fix what it considers a “broken” system, in reference to Trump's policies.

However, at the time the project was presented, Democrats controlled both the House and the Senate and, even so, the plan was never even voted on, which shows the party's own distrust of the issue.

The main point that leads Biden to maintain his stance, even in the face of the worsening of the crisis, is his antagonistic speech to the former Republican president, who remains firm in taking a stand against illegal immigration, with the idea of ​​building of the wall between the country and Mexico. This firmness in Trump's speech proved effective in the Iowa and New Hampshire primaries in recent weeks, as he emerged victorious among voters with immigration among the most important issues to secure their votes.

During his administration, Trump did not actually build a wall, but used executive orders and diplomacy to stop the already present border crisis. Intensified enforcement in the US and Mexico, combined with the president's own combative rhetoric, has done the job of dissuading potential illegal migrants from making the clandestine journey.

Biden is also pressured by Democrats to resolve the crisis

The crisis faced by the country has been one of the main challenges for the White House leader, who sees both Republicans and Democrats, who historically disagree on migration issues, criticizing in unison his management in relation to the issue and demanding a reform of the entry system of foreigners.

According to The New York Times, public managers linked to the Democratic Party in states such as Boston, Denver, Chicago and New York say they are experiencing growing crises in their cities and have been putting pressure on the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and other administration officials almost daily. to present solutions to the problem.

In Colorado, more than 36,000 migrants have arrived in recent months, with 4,100 still in shelters in the city of Denver. In New York, more than 164,000 migrants have been placed in shelters since April last year, with many still residing in hotels and offices transformed into temporary shelters or camps set up to accommodate them.

New York City Hall, run by Democrat Erick Adams, filed a lawsuit against 17 charter bus companies that were hired by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to take illegal immigrants to the largest city in the United States. According to information from CBS News, the mayor wants bus companies to pay US$708 million (R$3.4 trillion), an amount equivalent to what the city spent to shelter illegal immigrants on an emergency basis.

In California, cities are full of tents and homeless people. The same is true of Manhattan's overloaded hotels, packed with migrants from around the world.

The migration crisis has also been the reason for intense conflicts between Republicans and Democrats in the American Congress, where conservatives demand a tightening of policy to contain migration in exchange for a new aid package for Ukraine and Israel, countries that have supported the partnership. with the Biden administration to maintain its defense against Moscow and Hamas, respectively.

Despite agreeing to approve greater restrictions on the entry of immigrants and funding for border security, lawmakers from both parties have not yet been able to agree on values ​​and ways to dedicate resources to the issue.

The pressure on Biden increases as the run-up to the November elections approaches, when the current president must run for re-election.

Even without a consolidated dialogue with the Republican Party about the crisis, White House officials have already signaled that they are open to measures that would make it more difficult to seek asylum in the country. According to The New York Times, Democratic negotiators, including Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas, appear willing to discuss new rules that could lead to faster deportations of migrants living illegally in American cities.

The possible political agreement would change the position that Biden has shown so far at the head of the White House, a period in which he has benefited thousands of immigrants in the country.

Data released by official US government sources estimate that more than 300,000 immigrants were counted along the country's southwestern border in December alone, the highest monthly record ever observed by authorities.