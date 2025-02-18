After the excesses with the food of the Christmas celebrations, January is presented as an ideal month to take the first step towards the new year with strength and health. New Year’s purposes are clear: caring for the body, improving food and, of course, reducing accumulated inflammation after parties. On this path to a healthier lifestyle, avocado, being a versatile food, rich in nutrients, which you can incorporate into any day -to -day snack, it is presented as a perfect ally to support general health, reduce inflammation and improve digestion…

According to the results of a survey conducted in 2024 by the World Avocado Organization, carried out in five European countries (United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Spain), 97% of Spaniards consider it essential to maintain a balanced and healthy diet , which reflects the growing interest that exists in incorporating food that helps improve our diet.

After knowing the results of the survey, which show a growing interest in improving health through a balanced diet, it is not surprising that the issue of inflammation has become a priority for many. At present, the Chronic inflammation It is an increasingly recognized problem, since it is related to various health conditions, from digestive problems to cardiovascular and skin disorders. That is why talking about the anti -inflammatory benefits of avocado is key: this superfood, with its impressive nutritional profile, not only contributes to a healthier diet, but also helps reduce inflammation in the body, thus favoring faster recovery and a general welfare.

A food with anti -inflammatory power

Avocado is rich in monounsaturated fats, a healthy type of fat that not only provides energy, but also favors blood flow and supports cardiovascular health. These fats, together with a variety of antioxidants, help reduce inflammatory markers in the body, which makes it a key food to combat chronic inflammation. Inflammation, a common factor in a wide variety of health conditions, including cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders and digestive problems, can be triggered or worsened due to food excesses, very common in celebrations.









Among the antioxidants offered by avocado, vitamin E and vitamin C, both fundamental to reduce inflammation. Vitamin E (½ avocado contains 1.34 mg) is a powerful antioxidant It helps neutralize free radicals, protecting damage cells and reducing inflammation. For its part, vitamin C (½ avocado contains 6 mg) plays a crucial role in tissue repair and inflammation reduction, also promoting the health of blood vessels and collagen in bones.

More benefits for your health

In addition to its anti -inflammatory action, avocado is an excellent fiber source (4.6 g per ½ avocado). Fiber is essential for digestive health and plays a key role in reducing inflammatory markers in the body. It also favors the balance of intestinal microbiome, which can have positive effects on systemic inflammation and, therefore, on health in general.

Avocado not only benefits your internal well -being, but is also excellent for the skin. Anti -inflammatory compounds present in avocado can help reduce skin inflammation, being useful for those who suffer from conditions such as psoriasis or dermatitiswhich makes it a perfect ally to keep the skin hydrated and healthy throughout the year.

In addition, avocados are a good source of vitamins C, E and B and Zinc, which are fundamental to the immune system. Vitamins C and E can help fight harmful bacteria and viruses, while Group B vitaminssuch as B6, they can help the agency to create antibodies to defend themselves against diseases. In addition, an avocado ration provides a significant amount of magnesium and copper, which contribute to the health of the immune system.

Incorporate the avocado In the daily diet it is not only essential to reduce inflammation, but also improves digestion, favors cardiovascular health and contributes to general well -being. With its powerful nutritional profile, avocado is presented as a perfect ally to start the year with a healthier and more balanced diet. Therefore, the World Avocado Organization proposes some delicious avocado milkshake recipes, ideal to revitalize the body, increase energy and provide extra nutrients to your daily routine:

Recipe 1. milkshake to have energy

– 1 avocado, without skin or skin

– Half -orange juice

– Half lemon juice

– 1 frozen banana, cut into pieces

– 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

– 150ml of almond milk without sugar

– 1 tablespoon of hemp seeds

Mix all ingredients until a homogeneous composition is. Add more almond milk if you want your shake to be finer. It serves directly with a reusable straw.

Recipe 2. Legendary milkshake

– 1 tablespoon of oatmeal

– 1 avocado, without skin or skin

– 1 tablespoon of chia seeds

– 1 tablespoon of hemp seeds

– 2 or 3 boneless dates, finely chopped

– 150 ml of almond milk without sugar

– 125 grams of frozen blueberries a handful of frozen raspberries

Coverage: Hemp seeds, chia seeds in slices, rose petals, inflated grains

Crush the oats in the kitchen or blender until fine. Add all other ingredients and beat them until they are homogeneous. If you want your shake to be finer, add a little more almond milk. To make the presentation and color stand out, add a handful of frozen raspberries.

It immediately serves in a glass with a reusable straw or in an attractive milkshake. If you enjoy it as a Smoothie Bowl, add the ingredients you prefer.