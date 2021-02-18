On February 6, the first batches of Astrazeneca’s corona vaccine arrived in the German federal states. By February 17, 736,800 vaccine doses were available across Germany.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG), the same amount was added on Thursday, February 18. So another 736,800 doses of the Astrazeneca vaccine, although only around 14 percent (106,586 doses) of the first batch were inoculated in the federal states. The vaccines from Biontech (76 percent) and Moderna (32 percent) are much better off in comparison.

According to Tagesspiegel research, ten federal states are above the national average of 14 percent. So far, most of the Astrazeneca vaccine has been inoculated in Hamburg, around 28 percent. Where the health authorities say they go to great lengths to contact all Astrazeneca vaccinators.

However, there are also three federal states where the vaccination rate for the Astrazeneca vaccine is less than five percent. In Baden-Württemberg, out of 100,800 vaccination doses, only 1,086 have so far been vaccinated, which makes a rate of one percent. In Brandenburg and Saxony, only around four percent were inoculated.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) publishes a daily list of the vaccinations reported from the federal states. Could it be that these countries simply report with delay and are actually much further ahead? “The reporting delay should not be very large, the data are reported daily,” said an RKI spokeswoman for the Tagesspiegel. However, it could be that there are delays in reporting within the federal states.

One thing is clear: due to a lack of data on its effectiveness in older people, the vaccine is currently only inoculated to medical and nursing staff. In large parts of Germany, skepticism is spreading not only because of this, but also because of the technical and computational effectiveness of 70 percent. Because the vaccines from Biontech and Moderna have an effectiveness of 95 percent.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Baden-Wuerttemberg attributes the low vaccination rate to the fact that the first clinics could only collect the vaccine from February 11th – although the first deliveries arrived in Germany on February 6th. The clinics in Baden-Württemberg have priority over the vaccination centers. In the vaccination centers, the vaccination of Astrazeneca will only begin in the coming days, the spokesman confirmed to the Tagesspiegel.

In Baden-Württemberg there is no choice between vaccines. Vaccinated persons between 18 and 65 years of age who refuse to be vaccinated with Astrazeneca could therefore not be vaccinated at the moment, said the ministry spokesman. The state government is currently promoting medical personnel under 65 to get vaccinated.

Target group may not be sufficiently informed about available dates

Kai Kranich from the German Red Cross Saxony said the German press agency on Thursday that he suspected “that this target group is not yet sufficiently informed that there are free dates for them”. It is a challenge to find those who, because of their professional activity, belong to the highest priority group.

Means: The low demand for the Astrazeneca vaccine could also be due to insufficient supply due to appointments being made to medical and nursing staff.

Potential candidates can register in many federal states, for example using an online form from the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians. The information policy is not incumbent on the KV or the DRK, but on the state offices.

Of 4000 appointments for vaccinations with Astrazeneca, which were made available in Saxony this week, 2500 are still free. The DRK Saxony does not rule out that this is also due to the uncertainty about the lower effectiveness of the vaccine from Astrazeneca.

In 50 out of 1000 cases in Saxony, this vaccine was rejected, as Kranich explained. That makes an average of five percent. Fitness discussions with Astrazeneca before vaccination would also have taken longer.

The Ministry of Health in Brandenburg told Tagesspiegel that due to the uncertain delivery situation and bad experience with failed deliveries in the past, they had initially built up a reserve in order to be prepared for a possible delivery failure. “We don’t want to have to cancel any appointments“Said a ministry spokesman.

A certain amount of lead time for the organization and logistics is always necessary for all corona vaccinations. “You cannot start vaccinating across the board one day after a vaccine has been delivered,” said the spokesman.

For example, you have to clarify the logistics or book practice teams. “The fact that we can already offer vaccination offers with AstraZeneca to professional groups with the highest priority this week is quick,” said the spokesman for the Brandenburg Ministry of Health. When it comes to distributing the vaccine, one cannot compare a large and sparsely populated area like Brandenburg with city states like Hamburg and Bremen.

However, according to the BMG, there are no plans to change the distribution key due to the large differences between the Astrazeneca vaccination rates. The vaccination doses are currently calculated according to the proportion of the population in the federal states. A ministry spokesman told Tagesspiegel that the federal and state governments have agreed: “There are currently no plans to change this procedure.”

Few cancellations of vaccination appointments with Astrazeneca

In Berlin, Bremen, Hamburg, Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia, the ratio between vaccine deliveries and inoculated doses is also low compared to the vaccines from Biontech and Moderna. However, they are all above or near the national average of only 14 percent.

In these countries, too, it stands to reason that the vaccination rates are due to delays in the distribution of vaccination doses or the search for people who are entitled to vaccinate. Because: The ministries report a few canceled appointments for vaccinations with the Astrazeneca vaccine.

So too Berlinwhere Health Senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD) was criticized for the freedom to choose the vaccine. Every fifth dose of vaccine has already been inoculated there. Of around 1300 Astrazeneca vaccinations in the Tegel vaccination center, around 120 have been canceled since February 6th. That makes an average of less than ten percent.

In the state North Rhine-Westphalia there are currently only reliable data on the vaccination rate from the state of North Rhine, as a ministry spokeswoman told the Tagesspiegel. Between February 8th and 15th, around 2000 vaccinations of around 66,000 were given with Biontech vaccines and Astrazeneca not noticed or missed. That corresponds to a quota of three percent.

They were in the same period alone planned 18,103 vaccinations with Astrazeneca, of which around 600 were missed or missed. That corresponds to an average of slightly more than three percent. That means: The number of people who were vaccinated with the Biontech vaccine was not much higher in comparison.

The Ministry of Health of North Rhine-Westphalia had received individual indications that the willingness to vaccinate with a view to AstraZeneca tended to be restrained. “This”, said a ministry spokeswoman, “does not seem to be confirmed”.

The figures from the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians show that there are apparently very few people who do not show up for their vaccination appointment with AstraZeneca, the spokeswoman said. “Nevertheless, MAGS will continue to promote the acceptance of the approved vaccines together with the medical sector,” said the spokeswoman. “Because: The approved vaccine from Astrazeneca is not a second-class vaccine.”

Due to the currently limited vaccination quantities, there is currently no option in North Rhine-Westphalia to choose the vaccine. In principle, however, everyone is free to take advantage of the vaccination offer and possibly wait for the vaccine to be available at a later point in time, if it is sufficiently available. “When this will be the case cannot currently be said,” said the spokeswoman for the NRW Ministry of Health.

Also in Bavaria there is no choice between vaccines. “A rejection of a vaccine does not lead to a general exclusion from the vaccination offer,” said a ministry spokesman for the Tagesspiegel. “The person would then have to expect renewed waiting times.”

However, since there is also no compulsory vaccination, there is no documentation and recording of a negative attitude of individual people towards the vaccinations and this is not provided, according to the spokesman. All that is known is that of the 112,800 vaccination doses delivered in Bavaria, 14,658 have so far been vaccinated. That makes a quota of around 13 percent.

Out Hamburg a spokesman for the health authority reported that the appointments for vaccinations with the vaccine from Astrazeneca, as well as all other appointments, are kept with a very high rate. “We hardly experience any cancellations or cancellations,” said the spokesman.

The authority specifically approaches groups of people and professions who are both included in the prioritization and who are predominantly under 65 years of age. Hamburg, for example, goes to great lengths to offer vaccinations to employees in outpatient care, in hospitals and in the rescue service.

“Against this background, we assume that the vaccine from Astrazeneca can also be used sensibly and in full,” said the spokesman. The highest Astrazeneca vaccination rate in Germany of more than 28 percent proves this.

Also Bremen Senator for Health Claudia Bernhard has so far gained the impression that “the vaccine is well received”. She is quoted in a statement on the Health Senate’s website.

No serious side effects in the countries

Bremen cannot report any serious side effects – just like the ministries in Berlin, North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria and Hamburg.

Vaccination reactions were to be expected, according to Jutta Dernedde, the medical director of the Bremen vaccination center. “So far, we have not experienced any undesirable, serious side effects.” She pointed out that it was not surprising that the vaccine reactions could also lead to sick leave.

“As a rule, the symptoms disappear after 48 hours,” says Dernedde. Practices, care facilities or clinics in which the employees are currently being vaccinated should pay attention to this possibility when making an appointment.

The ministries in North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria reported what the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) of the RKI had predicted: The most common local reactions were pain at the injection site. Among the systemic reactions, fatigue and headache were the most common events.

The Astrazeneca vaccine does not differ in this from other approved vaccines, according to the reaction from Hamburg and Baden-Württemberg. “The reactions and cases that we are aware of are the expected vaccine reactions that make it clear that the body is responding to the immune system and that the vaccine is effective,” said the spokesman from Hamburg.