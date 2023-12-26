At first glance it is difficult to understand what everyone is so concerned about. The Aston Martin DB12 is a facelifted DB11: same chassis and suspension, same engine (at least basically), same general features. And yet… This is a car that understands itself, that grasps its position and fulfills its role beautifully.

We still call it a grand tourer, of course, but as we have explained in detail before: the traditional GT definition no longer makes sense. 'A sports car for every day', that is the mantra. It drives with a new-to-him spirit and poise, gets more support in corners and still has the necessary talent to behave like, well, a GT.

Better a V8 than a V12 in the DB12

And don't be sad about the disappearance of the V12: the sharper V8 fits better with the DB12, and with 680 hp it has an amount of power that you can safely take a moment to think about. No hybrid stuff here, and yet the DB12 feels right at home in our times.

He has a growling, muscular yet elegant appearance that shows exactly why the Aston Martin brand has such a powerful image. The DB12 is the core of Aston Martin, their benchmark. It is one to be proud of. And as far as we are concerned, the Aston Martin DB12 is therefore the GT of the Year 2023.