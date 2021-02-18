Every February 22, it calls on Argentine society to celebrate a new anniversary of the first important step in national Antarctic policy. This date commemorates the inauguration, on February 22, 1904, of the Meteorological Observatory on Laurie Island, South Orkney, which would later become Orkney Base. A historical milestone that marked the beginning of Argentina’s uninterrupted stay in Antarctica for 117 years.

It also commemorates 60 years of the entry into force of the Antarctic Treaty, an international policy tool that provides the governance structure of the Antarctic continent, and makes it an example of collaboration and peaceful coexistence of various countries on a continent.

On the other hand, this year also celebrates 30 years of the so-called Madrid Protocol signed in 1991, in force since 1998, whose purpose is to reinforce the commitment of the Antarctic Treaty with the protection of the local environment, and its dedication to science and peace .

In all these instances of environmental protection and governance of the Antarctic continent, the Argentine Republic has been and is an active protagonist. Proof of this is that for two years it has proposed, together with Chile and within the framework of the Convention for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR), the creation of a marine protected area in the Antarctic Peninsula.

We remind the reader that this area is the one with the highest concentration of Antarctic tourist traffic (between 45,000 and 50,000 people per year), one of the largest Antarctic krill fishing areas, and the continental region hardest hit by the effects of change. climate, with worrying effects on the melting of the ice and its impact on the habitat of local fauna and flora.

However, and despite clear climate and ecosystem urgencies, negotiations within CCAMLR regarding the creation of such marine protected areas (MPAs) have been systematically blocked by the Russian Federation and China, who have delayed any agreement for years. on the use of this environmental protection tool, frustrating the efforts of scientists, representatives of the member countries of the convention and NGOs of world civil society such as the World Conservation Organization (WWF), ASOC, etc.

Despite this difficult scenario, to which the pandemic situation has been added, the Argentine Republic continues in its effort to preserve the Antarctic habitat through its presence. With the limitations and care of the case, the summer campaign is carried out, which involves scientists, members of the Argentine Antarctic Institute, the Foreign Ministry and our Armed Forces.

An auspicious fact is that each year Argentine civil society together with various national and provincial authorities, such as Tierra del Fuego, generate greater awareness and information on the care and conservation that Antarctica and its ecosystems need. In order to preserve the environmental services that this continent offers us, Fundación Vida Silvestre Argentina contributes its knowledge through the Antarctic program.

Argentina’s Antarctic Day should then encourage us to continue with the task of conserving this vital space for the health of the planet, still not so degraded by human action, and make us think about the legacy to future generations.

Mariano Aguas is a political scientist. External Consultant Project Argentina, Antarctica and its Living Oceans, FVSA