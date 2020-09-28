Highlights: Furious agitation over teacher recruitment in Dungarpur, Rajasthan

Demonstration is being done on the vacant posts of teacher recruitment

Violent clashes between tribal youths and police

Reconciliation efforts are being done by the government

Dungarpur / Jaipur

In Rajasthan, before the recruitment of teachers in the tribal area of ​​Dungarpur district, where the candidates had a peaceful agitation in Kankri Dungri (Pahar) for 17 days. But, seeing this movement took a fierce form, perhaps the state government did not even realize this. To know how the last one peace movement takes a fiery form, we have to understand its major points.

Result of many years

According to experts, violent clashes between tribal youths and police in Dungarpur and surrounding areas over the recruitment of teachers took place to establish dominance in the region. This tension between tribal and non-tribal communities is the result of many years. At the same time, it is also believed that the apathy of successive governments in addressing the concerns of both groups here has increased this problem further.

In the tribal area, because conflicts are large, but almost all governments have ignored them.

Protesters became angry when lawsuits were filed

Let us tell you that this movement was started by a section of tribal youths on 6 September on the Kakri Dongri hill. This group of youths climbed the hill to keep their demands. Also demanded 1,137 teaching jobs lying vacant in the vacant category. But when a case was reported against them in non-bailable sections, the protesters became furious. After this, after getting down from the mountain, on 24 September, he turned to the National Highway and blocked it. During this period, arson, stone pelting and sabotage also occurred in Shishod. This was followed by arson and stone pelting in Kherwara and Rishabhdev. During this period more than 50 vehicles, hotels, petrol pumps were damaged.

Struggle for 18 days

One of the major reasons for this movement taking an extreme form can also be considered that the agitators continued to struggle on the hill continuously for 18 days till 24 September. But neither the local administration nor the government started negotiations to bring them down. However, the Tribal Party (BTP), which supported the government, is said to have supported his demand from day one. But this kind of ignorance probably enraged the demand agitators.

The administration did not think that would happen

Interestingly, the local administration did not consider the 18-day-long struggle (agitation) connecting Udaipur-Ahmedabad or Delhi-Mumbai highway with any law-and-order problem or threat. So the situation became uncontrollable in three days. Authorities have agreed to this.

Fear among the local people, the government accused of splitting

After this incident, where four big police officers along with other officers were sent from Jaipur to bring the situation under control. At the same time, according to Binnita Thakur, IG of Udaipur range, these incidents have created fear among the local people. Local people are also accusing the governments of creating a rift between the two groups. Piyush Pandya, a businessman from Dungarpur, says that the reservation from the bottom to the top of the ST has alienated us politically. People say that tribal dominated areas have actually become victims of politics.

Now the way to reconciliation

A meeting was held on Sunday between the people’s representatives and the administration to pacify the agitation for four consecutive days. After this, there is some peace in the atmosphere. The government is now deciding to approach the Supreme Court to find a solution to this issue. Let us tell you that these jobs are reserved for non-SC and ST candidates, so the candidates of open category are not eligible for this. In such a situation, the Supreme Court can now find a way out in this case.