Russian military armored vehicles during the Victory Day military parade on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 09, 2021. Russia holds its Victory Day parade annually on May 09 to mark the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945.| Photo: EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russia has resumed the offensive in the war in Ukraine. After the shameful loss of the Black Sea flagship and the Russian army being stopped at the gates of the capital Kiev, Russian forces are close to completely taking over the port city of Mariupol. This would open up several possibilities on the front. The offensive, however, is reportedly running out of time, which could jeopardize Russia’s plans.

Until the beginning of the war, Mariupol was the largest Ukrainian port on the Sea of ​​Azov, inland from the Black Sea. The verb in the past tense is justified by the fact that the city is completely destroyed after weeks of siege and fighting in its streets. The city, birthplace of the infamous Azov Battalion, is on the oblast of Donetsk, recognized as independent by the Putin government on the last day of 21 February.

Mariupol

According to the most recent information, Ukrainian resistance is reduced and concentrated in only a few places. In the last week, more than a thousand Ukrainian marines would have surrendered, already without provisions and ammunition, given the siege of the city. The last defenders, however, declared that they would not surrender, saying that the images of the dead seen in the north of the country would be a “warning” of the surrender’s consequences.

The city, today, is no longer the prize of war it would have been two months ago. The destruction even affected part of its most important infrastructure, such as factories and the port. Still, it fulfills a strategic role. It is the last obstacle preventing a direct link between Russian forces in the south, in Crimea, and forces in the east, in Donbass. The land connection would allow better transit of supplies and forces.

Taking Mariupol would also allow all Russian forces in the east to focus on the offensive in the Donbass region. According to intelligence analysts, the Russian strategy is to carry out a double offensive, one in the north-south direction and the other in the opposite direction. Upon meeting, Russian forces would surround some of the main units of the Ukrainian army, concentrated in the so-called “line of contact”.

Offensive in Donbass

In a statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “Russian forces have begun the battle for Donbass for which they have been preparing for a long time and a considerable amount of Russian forces are concentrated and focused on this offensive.” Everything indicates that the next few weeks will be full of fierce fighting and, unfortunately, more images like those already known: destruction of cities, fleeing civilians and denunciations of possible atrocities.

There would also be the expectation of the Russian government that the offensive will be successful before the ninth of May, the Day of Victory, the date that celebrates the victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War. For the Russians, the Great Patriotic War. In fact, Russia most likely expected the war to be over weeks ago. The impact of the Ukrainian resistance, the constant flow of weapons through NATO countries and the heavy economic sanctions hardly entered the calculations, not with the intensity they gained in real life.

If confirmed, the Victory Day issue could affect the outcome of the conflict in two distinct ways. First, in the military field, it can “haste” the Russian forces, giving a deadline, an urgency character to the offensive. This can force wrong decisions, increase the number of losses and disregard for civilian casualties or casualty numbers. It could also boost the morale of Ukrainian defenders, motivated by the idea that if resistance still existed on May 10, it would be a Ukrainian victory.

Diplomacy

In the diplomatic field, it can get in the way of an eventual negotiated solution to the conflict. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba has already stated that contact between the two sides is maintained only by negotiating teams in Belarus, without high-level contacts from the ministries. He also stated that the situation in Mariupol could be a “red line” for the success of the negotiations, referring to the eventual bloodbath that a “last bastion” can represent.

Mainly, the idea of ​​Victory Day as a deadline for the success of the offensive can hinder negotiations precisely because it conveys the idea of ​​a victory, of Ukrainian submission. The fact is that Russia has not achieved the decisive conditions to be able to claim a victory. You may even get it in the future, but that’s not the current scenario, and it’s not likely that in just a few weeks you’ll get these conditions.

In other words, a negotiated solution would be necessary. In a situation like this, perhaps the main element of the actors involved is to maintain part of their pride, the idea that an unconditional surrender has not occurred. Unlike Nazi Germany, in May 1945, which gives even more weight to the symbolism of the date. The idea of ​​a military parade bragging about the Ukrainian defeat does not appeal to Kiev’s negotiators.

It is more realistic, unfortunately, to think that the war in Ukraine will drag on. The behavior of the Russian government in relation to the traditional celebrations of the 9th of May could reveal more of this eventual strategy. Far from a military parade of glory, Russia has to deal with the reality of the losses suffered and that a military solution to this conflict seems increasingly far away.