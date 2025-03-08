On March 8, the International Women’s Daya day in which the existence of an equal world is defended in which stereotypes and violence have no place and in which all people possess the same opportunities and rightsregardless of its kind.

Women’s Day began to be held March 8, 1975when it was institutionalized by the United Nations Organization (UN). Only two years later, in 1977, the General Assembly made a resolution proclaiming this day as the United Nations Day for the Rights of Women and International Peace. This moment coincides with an era of women’s demonstrations, especially in Europe, in which they claimed at the beginning of the 20th century the right to vote, better conditions in the workplace and the equality between sexes.

The feminist movement in the United States

Throughout history there have always been women who have fought to have the same rights as men. However, female voices did not begin to be heard more generally until the mid -nineteenth century. An important milestone in the history of feminism in the American continent dates back to 1848when Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia Mottoutraged by the prohibition that prevented women from speaking at a convention on slavery, congregated hundreds of person in the First National Convention on Women’s Rightswhich was held in New York City.

With the arrival of the twentieth century, American women began to organize to fight for their rights and in 1908 one of the most historical marches of the American feminist movement took place, which was attended by some 15,000 people, who demonstrated to claim the Right to vote and better conditions at work.









He February 28, 1909 The first National Day of Women is celebrated throughout the country thanks to the Socialist Party of the United States of America, one day that continued to commemorate until February 1913.

The feminist movement in Europe

In 1907 the first took place International Socialist Women Conference And three years later, hundreds of participants from 17 different countries met again in Copenhagen, Denmark. It was then that they made this meeting an annual event to reinforce the fight for the Universal female suffrage.

In 1911 he was held for the first time unanimously in a large number of countries, including the United States, International Women’s Day. The date of March 19 is chosen in commemoration of the Revolution of 1848 and the commune of Paris, as explained by the UN.

In 1913, after World War I, in a middle world in ruins, a period begins in which peace movements take prominence. It is then that Russia’s women decide to celebrate the first International Women’s Day on the last Sunday of February and many countries decide to commemorate this day March 8.

March 8, 1857

On March 8, 1857, in the middle of the industrial revolution, thousands of textile workers decided to go to the streets of New York with the motto «Bread and roses»With the aim of protesting the poor working conditions to which they were submitted and asking for a cut of the schedule and the End of child labor. This epidode, which was one of the first manifestations for women’s rights, resulted in a large wave of protests in later years, such as the shirt strike in 1909. For this reason it was this date chosen by the UN to celebrate International Women’s Day

The Shirtwaist triangle tragedy

He March 25, 1911 There was one of the most bloody chapters in the history of women’s rights struggle. That day I know I on fire the Shirtwaist triangle shirt factory New York. In total they died 123 women and 23 men. Most of the deceased were young immigrants between 14 and 23 years old.

Apparently the fire was caused by a poorly turned off button thrown into a bucket in which fabric retales that should be discarded were stored. The flames spread rapidly but the workers could not flee because the doors and exits were closed. The owners used to take these measures to avoid robberies, with the consequent Underlife of your workers.

This event was the deadliest in the history of the city and supposed the introduction of New health and safety standards work throughout the country.