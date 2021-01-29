The final of the Copa Libertadores 2020 I know will play under two exceptional circumstances, since it will not only be already in 2021 but it will be disputed no audience, which generates an even greater disappointment since it will take place Maracana Stadium from Rio de Janeiro and will star two Brazilian teams, Saints and Palmeiras.

When last August the resumption of the competition was defined for September 15, Conmebol had left open the possibility that the final of the tournament, scheduled for January 30, could have a minimum presence of spectators if they improved sanitary conditions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the panorama of Covid-19 worsened globally and the scale of infections that Brazil registers did not allow the dynamics of the Copa Libertadores to be changed, which on its return was played with deserted stadiums, behind closed doors.

The last match for Libertadores that was played in the Maracana was in the round of 16, when Racing Club eliminated Flamengo on penalties (AFP)

In fact, the final of the South American Cup on Saturday 23 at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in the city of Córdoba was already played without the massive presence of the public, when Defense and Justice defeated Lanús and was consecrated for the first time in its history .

On January 5, the Conmebol issued a statement signed by its president, Alejandro Domínguez, and by the head of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Rogério Caboclo, in which it was confirmed that the Maracana Stadium It was not going to receive an audience in the final, which at that time had no protagonists yet, since that same day the semifinal dispute between Palmeiras and River Plate began in one key, and Santos against Boca Juniors in the other.

“The current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, still expanding in South America, does not allow the holding of an event of this magnitude and importance with the presence of the public, even with a reduced capacity. The resolution is consistent with the position declared by Conmebol since the beginning of the pandemic in the sense of working for the return of competitions on the continent, but with the utmost care to preserve the health of all members of the football family South American ”, said the communication.

At the time of the decision, Brazil was experiencing a sustained increase in the number of cases of coronavirus, in an upward curve that began in November and peaked above the 70,000 infections in the last days of December.

In fact, in Brazil more than two thousand official matches have been played since the activity was resumed last June, and all of them were without the presence of torcedores in the stands.

Own Conmebol had even analyzed the possibility of changing the venue for the Libertadores final before the competition in the tournament returned, because Brazil is the country in the region that had the highest number of infections since the declaration of the coronavirus pandemic, in March from last year.

Santos is going for his fourth consecration in the Libertadores. (EFE)

However, the continental entity ratified the headquarters in Rio de Janeiro for the Liberators and from Córdoba for the South American.

The final of the Copa Libertadores will be played for the second time in a single match, such as the modality adopted since the 2019 edition, when Flamengo defeated River 2 to 1 at the National Stadium in Lima, Peru.

That first decisive meeting also underwent changes: it was originally going to be played in Santiago de Chile, but it was moved to the Peruvian capital due to the social crisis that had broken out in the trans-Andean country.

Palmeiras has the chance to win the second Libertadores in its history. (EFE)

Now, the champion of the 61st edition of the Libertadores Cup of America will be known on Saturday, January 30, from 17 (Argentine time), when in the Maracana face Palmeiras and Saints.

