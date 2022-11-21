Why TG1 doesn’t air at 20 tonight: the reason

Why doesn’t TG1 air at 8pm tonight? Many viewers wondered when they saw the journalists of the historic television news not appearing on Rai 1 at the usual time. We’ll give you the answer right away: it’s all the “blame” of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

In fact, Rai has drastically changed its programming to make room for the football world cup, for which it holds the rights to broadcast all 64 matches live and exclusively. This is why, starting from 21 November 2022, Tg1 will be broadcast at a decidedly unusual time: the historic 8 pm news will in fact begin at 7.20 pm. Space then at 7.45 pm for the pre-match of the 8 pm match. The program will follow at the World Cup club.

Furthermore, one of the most popular programs, normally broadcast immediately after the news, namely Amadeus’ Usual Unknowns, which will only return on December 8, is not being broadcast. In general, the programming of the Rai networks will change a lot this month. Other very popular programs such as I Fatti Tuo will not be broadcast, while the Rai schedule will change in the afternoon with L’Eredità which anticipates at 18.10 and Tg1 at 19.20. Everything will return to normal in a month, once the World Cup in Qatar 2022 is over.

Streaming and TV

We have seen why Tg1 is not broadcast tonight, but where can you usually see it on live TV and live streaming? The news is broadcast free-to-air every day on Rai 1. It is possible to follow it live or watch it in streaming via the platform RaiPlay.it and on the Tg1 website.