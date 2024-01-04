A recent study carried out by a platform located two Texas cities in the top five of those that had the most traffic accidents due to speeding. The list showed the statistics of road incidents divided into three axes. When it came to high speeds, the Lone Star State and California had the worst numbers.

The collection was carried out by the website Consumer Affairs and showed statistics taken in 2021 on traffic accidents in the United States. With this information, he took the data from each city to distribute road accidents into three axes: caused by drivers' alcohol consumption, caused by driving errors, and caused by excessive speed. In this last item, Texas had a lot of presence.

Texas, the state with the most accidents due to speeding

The first five positions on the list have two cities in Texas and three in California. In second place appeared Beaumont, which has a rate of 10.66 deaths in traffic accidents caused by high speed per 100,000 inhabitants. In addition, the seriousness of these actions in the southern state is also reflected in the implication within the general figures, since almost 48 percent of the city's accidents were caused by this reason.

For its part, Odessa appeared in fourth place. Beyond the deaths due to this violation, the incidence is also seen in the percentage. In this district, 58 percent of traffic accidents are a result of speeding.

At the same time, Texas has five cities among the twenty-five with the worst figures in terms of speed. For that reason, the Lone Star State is considered among the most dangerous in the United States to drive.