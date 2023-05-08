Tesla shoved a bomb under the EV market earlier this year by lowering the prices of the models by up to 10,000 euros. Other brands will undoubtedly suffer from this, because brands that use current prices will sell less and brands that fall along will have less turnover. And that hurts even more with electric cars.

Take Ford, for example. Carscoops dug into the quarterly figures and discovered that Ford loses an average of almost $ 60,000 per electric car. So the brand already made no profit on the electric Mustang Mach-E, and now they also announced last week that they are lowering prices in America. The car is now $3,000 to $6,000 cheaper there.

This price reduction will only increase the loss per car sold. Incidentally, the tide will turn for Ford. At the moment production is low, so the factories can be renovated to increase production. If production is higher, there is more economies of scale and losses are smaller again.

For now, Ford is a healthy company

It is not surprising that car brands make a loss on electric cars. Car companies have to invest a lot and take some losses now, in order to be able to sell EVs with a healthy profit. Fortunately for Ford, they still earn plenty with petrol models. Ford currently builds an F-150 every 30 seconds and the company made about $1.8 billion in profit in the first quarter.