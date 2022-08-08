If you have to pick one car as a good one wingman, then it must be one from Tesla. All models (except for the old Roadster) have a so-called Romance Mode, in which a crackling fire appears on the screen. If you want to convey your intentions more subtly, there’s Netflix to ‘chill out’ together. And now it’s even a trend among Tesla owners to post your ‘Dating Score’ online.

You can calculate your Tesla Dating Score via a special website. You enter how much dollars you spent on Teslas in 2019 or earlier, how much in 2020 or after, how many dollars you have on Tesla clothing, how many stocks you have and how many tweets you have sent about Tesla. How well you are in the dating market with Tesla owners, therefore, mainly depends on your spending pattern.

A high Tesla Dating Score is best

After this data you will get a rating: this is your Tesla Dating Score. Many Tesla owners proudly put this number on (how could it be otherwise) Twitter with the hashtag #TeslaDatingScore. The higher the score, the more popular you are within the Tesla circles. The highest score is currently 2,455 points, but many are only in the double digits.

Most see it as a little bit, but who knows it’s for the lonely musketeer a great way to no longer have to operate the charging station solo. And a great reason for the opening sentence ‘you have a very nice S’ to use once. Success guaranteed.