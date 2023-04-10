Why Terra Amara today – 10 April – is not on air: the reason

Why Terra Amara, the soap opera broadcast in the afternoon on Canale 5, today – Monday 10 April 2023 – is not on air? We tell you right away: the fiction will not be broadcast in the next few hours by choice of Mediaset given the day of celebration, Easter Monday. After all, for those who follow it it could even be a relief to know that, weather permitting, most of the people will be engaged in the traditional trip out of town.

When is Terra Amara back on Canale 5? Soap opera fans can rest assured: the next episode will be broadcast tomorrow, Tuesday 11 April 2023. All barring further programming changes.

Streaming and TV

We have seen why Terra Amara today – April 10, 2023 – is not on the air, but where to see or watch the various episodes on live TV and live streaming? All the episodes of the TV series are broadcast from Monday to Friday at 2.05 pm on Canale 5. It is possible to follow everything (or see everything again) also in streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.