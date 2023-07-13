From sexual comments or touches that go beyond what you can expect from a tennis trainer to rape of minors. Young tennis talents are vulnerable to transgressive behavior by their trainers, sports editor Geertje Tuenter researched. It is not the first time that the sports world has been shocked by MeToo matters. But is tennis particularly sensitive to this?

Guest: Gertie Tuenter Presentation: Floor Bean Editorial: Iris Verhulsdonk / Elze van Driel Edit: Reuben Pest coordination: Nina van Hattum Illustration: Fieke Ruitinga