Four days before the extraordinary arrest of Roman Protasevich, Belarus Hill the most popular medium in the country, Tut.by, and arrested 13 people. The web remains blocked and inaccessible, even from abroad. But Tut continues to publish information for more than half a million loyal fans. Where? On the Telegram messaging platform.

Unlike the arrest of Protasevich after forcing the Ryanair flight between Athens and Vilnius (Lithuania) to land, the closure of Tut.by it did not make headlines in the international press. The Belarusian regime organized a spectacular arrest that put him at the center of the international agenda. But unlike with the web Tut.by, Belarus cannot do anything with Telegram. “How can you stop these Telegram channels? Can you block them? No. No one can ”, admitted in September President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

Lukashenko knows that difficulty well because his ally Vladimir Putin tried unsuccessfully in Russia for two years from 2018 and only succeeded in making the app even more popular. But that does not prevent that following certain channels on Telegram implies becoming a dissident, as happened a few decades ago with someone who read certain newspapers. “The Belarusian police can arrest you if they find Nexta [el canal de Telegram que dirige Protasevich] in your Telegram application on your mobile ”, Aleksandr Herasimenka, a Belarusian researcher at the University of Oxford, tells EL PAÍS by phone.

Despite this threat, Telegram has more downloads in Russia and in former Soviet republics with authoritarian governments, such as Belarus or Uzbekistan, than in Western countries, according to data from the analysis company App Annie. Why? There are at least two global motifs and two other specifically ex-Soviet motives.

1. The ability to broadcast for a community. Telegram is a messaging platform that allows broadcasting on channels followed by hundreds of thousands of people, unlike WhatsApp or Signal, which are strictly for individual communication or small groups. The four largest channels in Belarus are informative and all have one of their members detained: two from Nexta, Tut.by and the so-called Belarus in the brain, whose founder, Ihar Losik, went on a hunger strike for two months in early 2021. The Telegram news channels with the most followers in the world are an Indian one on covid-19, followed by accounts from Malaysia , Uzbekistan, Belarus and Ethiopia, all with more than a million followers. Nexta, with its 1.23 million followers, is the 23rd channel in the world in a country of 9 million inhabitants. For comparison, the Catalan independence channel Tsunami Democràtic had just over 400,000 followers.

2. The promise of total freedom of expression. Just as many dictatorships celebrate Telegram for its ability to broadcast information, in other places (also in Spain) the platform is very successful as a channel to share disinformation, for example news that contradicts the scientific evidence on the covid. Telegram is tough on terrorism and incitement to violence. But everything else has a place.

In the ex-Soviet sphere, Telegram adds two other strengths:

1. Its founder, Pavel Durov. They called him the Russian Mark Zuckerberg because he founded Vkontakte, a Russian Facebook that he sold after several conflicts with the Putin government. In 2014 he founded Telegram. Its origin and its commitment to the safety of its users, give Durov a special aura. “Many trust him for his fight against government forces and for his libertarian ideas,” explains Andrei Soldatov, a Russian journalist and author of a book on the Internet in his country, to EL PAÍS.

2. A Soviet air. “As in the Soviet Union, now there is no real space for traditional media and instead there were rumors. Now those rumors are on Telegram, ”says Soldatov. “The channels have a reputation that you receive unverified information, but very quickly. Some are correct, others are not, but there is no censorship ”, he adds. Nexta publishers receive hundreds clues about what may be happening in high places. Many claim to be insiders and some are. In Russia something similar happens with the information about the Kremlin. In this quagmire many currents can be favored but one thing is clear: they are very difficult to control and Lukashenko is irritated.

Why is it so difficult to block Telegram

Everything can be locked. The example is China. But nothing is easy. When Russia tried to block Telegram in 2018, the platform’s encrypted traffic was hidden on servers where data from many other companies passed: if you decide to block it, thousands of other applications are suddenly left without service. Chasing Telegram traffic under these conditions is like fighting a shadow in a dark room: you never know where to turn, Srdjan Matic, researcher at Imdea Networks, writes by email to EL PAÍS. “Many organizations share CDN (content distribution network, in its acronym in English) and if you decide to block a specific IP address because it is the one used by Telegram, as a collateral effect you will interfere with other services hosted at the same address. I don’t know which CDN Telegram uses but to give an idea, Akamai is one of the largest CDNs and carries 30% of the traffic. You can imagine the amount of annoyance it can cause if Telegram uses an Akamai IP and you decide to block it. “

So there are two ways. One is the Chinese, block everything and create a parallel ecosystem where all citizens obtain the benefits of the internet and you can control it without disturbing those who do not want to get into politics. The other is balancing, as Russia does. Here’s a useful historical lesson, according to Nicolás de Pedro, head of research at the Institute for Statecraft (London). “If you ban Instagram, you have to waste repressive resources on persecuting teenage girls who want to take pictures. On the other hand, if you allow it, it is very likely that it will have a stabilizing or demobilizing effect. What Russia demands of the platforms is to be able to exercise control over the content and the flow ”, says for e-mail.

This balance, adds De Pedro, comes from the Soviet experience, when things like rock or fast food they gave a forbidden perception of the West and accelerated the sinking. In addition, as can happen in other networks, Telegram can be a good method of channeling favorable information without making it seem as obvious as when it appears on public television.

What happens with the rest of the platforms

But in this search for balance many problems creep in. On YouTube, the video by Russian opponent Alexei Navalni on the alleged “Putin’s secret palace” has been viewed 116 million times. Although Telegram and YouTube are different areas, the attempts to pressure, silence and combat the information of the platforms can only go further, especially in authoritarian countries, although the situation can be replicated in the West.

“What we can learn from these countries without rights is that they can never close everything, there is always some way to reach their audiences. When a road is blocked, the information appears on another platform, ”says the Russian Oxford researcher Herasimenka.

This week, for example, Twitter’s offices in India have been “visited” by the police to investigate manipulation labels that the social network put on messages from members of the Government party. A different battle but with the same protagonists occurred in the recent conflict between Israel and Palestine, where accusations of censorship and confusion towards the platforms are persistent.

