Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/24/2024 – 10:51

While young people can eat whatever they see, older people often have less appetite. It’s important to know why to stay healthy at any age. “Our body more or less tells us what to eat and when to eat it, and maybe we should listen,” says Susanne Klaus, senior researcher at the German Institute for Human Nutrition.

This makes sense. But the way our bodies demand energy from us is not the same throughout our lives.

From being spoon-fed by our parents as babies, to eating sugary sweets as toddlers, to eating everything in sight as teenagers, to eating small, simple dishes later in life, our appetites change as we age. Understanding why can help ensure good health in our later years.

Hunger hormones and how they work

At its core, eating is functional: without the energy we derive from it, we simply wouldn’t survive.

Carbohydrates in food are converted into energy, while fats and amino acids help create vital proteins and other structures that help the body function.

To ensure that these processes run like clockwork, the body has special systems to ensure a regular supply of energy.

“These mechanisms that drive hunger and satiety,” says Klaus. “They are mainly signals from the stomach and intestine, but also from hormones, such as leptin, which is secreted by adipose tissue.” [ou gordura corporal] and which signals to the main hypothalamus [um centro de controle no cérebro]. This is an autonomic system, like breathing.”

These chemicals that cause us to seek (or stop seeking) food are sometimes called hunger hormones. Besides leptin, ghrelin is perhaps the best-known hunger hormone.

Ghrelin is released into the bloodstream by the stomach and tells the brain to make us eat. When we are full, the release of ghrelin decreases, giving us the feeling of satiety.

Other hormones also regulate feelings of fullness and emptiness. These include insulin and other pancreatic hormones that suppress hunger, such as GLP-1, which the diabetes drug Ozempic mimics.

The mechanics of digestion

When these hormones prompt a person to put food in their mouth, the body uses digestive processes to literally eat away at the meal.

Mechanical digestion begins in the mouth, where food is broken down into smaller, softer pieces that can be swallowed. This process continues as the swallowed mass is forced down the esophagus into the stomach, a process known as peristalsis.

Along with this process is chemical digestion. It begins in the mouth, where amylase enzymes in saliva begin to break down starches in food. More of these digestive enzymes are then sent to the stomach to finish the job so that water and nutrients can be absorbed from the intestine into the bloodstream.

Change in aging

This drive for food increases greatly when a person reaches adolescence. The body craves energy to fuel its most important stage of growth – puberty – spurring it on toward physical and sexual maturity.

But nutrition throughout life can be challenging. As people get older, there is a risk that the body becomes less efficient at stimulating the necessary nutrient intake. Some studies have shown changes in the secretion patterns of the hunger hormone in adulthood.

“As people age, on average, they lose muscle mass, and muscle is the compartment that consumes the most energy,” Klaus said.

One of the main factors in the reduction of muscle mass is not consuming enough protein.

“Protein intake in old age is lower than recommended, and even the recommendations, according to several scientific groups, should be higher for protein intake in old age, because it is so important to maintain muscle mass,” says Daniel Crabtree, who researches nutrition in later life at the University of Aberdeen.

Despite the recommendations, Crabtree says that protein intake in older people tends to be below the recommended level, and this can include physiological factors and other signs of the body’s aging, from problems with teeth to changes in taste or smell.