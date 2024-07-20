Alexandra Wagner has made herself comfortable on the couch. Blue-gray sweater, gray sweatpants. She has tied her blonde hair into a bun. A pixelated video flickers across the television in front of her. A fan’s live stream. A Taylor Swift song is playing. “It’s about to start,” Wagner mutters to himself and reaches for her cell phone. A dark-haired young woman appears on the screen. Her cousin. Without much of a greeting, the two lose themselves in conversation – and wonder: Which surprise songs will Taylor Swift play that evening?