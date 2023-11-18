On November 13, the discovery of the body of Ociel Baena Saucedo, who held a position in the Electoral Tribunal of Aguascalientes, Mexico, was announced. Her death shocked us. And for those of us who are journalists, it imposed an additional challenge of reporting on one more death: that of reporting on the death of a non-binary person.

For many people, working in a media environment implies extensive knowledge of the language, its spelling rules, its grammatical peculiarities, writing and speaking. correctly either Error free. What happens when you have to report the death of a person who explicitly identified neither with the male nor with the female gender, but with the non-binary gender? How can we expand the knowledge we have of the language to talk about someone who uses neither the masculine nor the feminine gender?

For decades, the push for inclusive language has been growing and changing: from seeking the expression of those who identify with the female gender, to talking about people with disabilities or those who are part of gender diversity. In the last decade, all languages ​​have sought alternatives to using the masculine gender as a measure and expression of all people. Among these alternatives is the one proposed by the Spanish professor and engineer Álvaro García Meseguer in 1976: that of the use of the letter and. So, García Meseguer was not thinking about people who identify as non-binary, but rather about looking for a form of expression in which the male gender was not the only option to refer to a mixed group.

Currently, the use of inclusive language is not exclusive to a small group. In honor of the commitment to sticking to the facts that those of us who work in the media have, it is necessary that we update ourselves, learn and use inclusive language. Especially in cases like the death/murder of Judge Ociel Baena Saucedo. Because naming him as he wanted and recognized himself is sticking to the facts: Baena Saucedo was the first person in Mexico to receive a passport and a credential from the National Electoral Institute in which their non-binary gender identity was recognized; Both are the main identity documents in Mexico. The hard fact is that Jesús Ociel Baena Saucedo identified and was recognized by the Mexican State as a non-binary person. What is appropriate is that when reporting on Ociel Baena it is done respecting his gender identity.

And what does that mean in terms of language? This person, by identifying as non-binary, does not see or recognize themselves in the masculine (henor in words of masculine grammatical gender, such as magistrate) nor in the feminine (shenor in words of feminine grammatical gender: magistrate). Although in the Grammar of the Spanish language There is no section dedicated to neutral or non-binary grammatical gender, there are those who have sought a linguistic alternative that corresponds to the reality of non-binary gender identity.

Those of us who work in the media rarely consider it necessary to update our knowledge of the language, as if it had not changed since we first studied it. Today shows us that everything changes and, as has always happened, so does the way we express ourselves, the words we use or stop using. Whenever I talk about inclusive language I think of the case of covid. An acronym that quickly became a commonly used word in the world, which was created—by an institution other than the Royal Spanish Academy—to avoid stigmatizing people from China because there was a president (Donald Trump) who spoke of “ Chinese virus.”

When it was just an abbreviated way of talking about the disease caused by the SARS-CoV2 virus (Covid-19), no media, no Spanish-speaking person questioned whether or not they should use this word: the Royal Spanish Academy had not been the one. proposed it, what’s more, he had not said what spelling rules he should follow. However, all the media replicated that acronym proposed by the World Health Organization and thus amplified the birth of this new word that marked our pandemic life. There were those who chose to say the covid-19 (“because it comes from virus”) and there were those who used covid-19, because the acronym referred to the disease caused by the coronavirus – this was the one attached to the spelling rules -; Today covid is a noun that can be used in both masculine and feminine. This is where the power of those who speak a language to shape it lies.

The case of inclusive language is no different: it arises from the desire to respect the way in which people want to be named, to use—and create, where appropriate—words that correspond to a reality that in 1492 or 1847 (when two of the reference grammars of Spanish) we did not see or consider. The inclusive language that seeks to name non-binary people, as strange as it may seem, is based on Spanish grammar: it uses well-formed words and seeks agreement between noun-article-adjective. To do this, he resorts, neither more nor less, to the letter we use the most in Spanish: the -e.

“The magistrate was found dead in her house” uses well-formed words in Spanish that may seem strange to us but not incomprehensible. Because the known grammatical norms are expanded to include a gender that is neither masculine nor feminine: non-binary. Because we use letters that as Spanish speakers we know, understand, know how to pronounce and can read.

As journalists, it is our duty—beyond our beliefs—to stick to the facts. And that, on many occasions, requires us to question what we took for granted. Words are the first tool we have to carry out our profession; It is part of our professionalism to update our knowledge about the language and be sensitive to the changes it experiences. We have a responsibility to report accurately, as well as to recognize the importance of respecting how people wish to be named.

Paulina Chavira Mendoza She is a journalist and linguistic consultant. From 2016 to 2019 she was editor of The New York Times in Spanish and author of the publication’s style manual.

