Why Tale and Which Show 2022 doesn’t air: the reason

Why is Tale and Which Show 2022 tonight, Friday 25 November – not broadcast on Rai 1? Simple: last Friday the last episode, the final, of the season that saw Antonino Spadaccino’s victory in the tournament of champions was broadcast. Below is the general ranking of the Tale e Quali Show 2022 champion tournament with the relative winner:

Antonino Spadaccino Valentine Persia Andrea Dianetti and Gilles Rocca Frances Alotta Deborah Johnson Rosalinda Cannavò Pier Paolo Pretelli The Twins of Guidonia Elena Ballerini Dennis Fantina Stephanie Orlando

Tonight, 25 November 2022, the Qatar 2022 World Cup match between England and the United States of America will be broadcast on Rai 1.

Streaming and TV

We have seen why Tale and Which Show 2022 is not broadcast on Rai 1 tonight, but where to see or better watch the show live on TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program was broadcast on Friday evening at 21.25 on Rai 1. It is still possible to watch everything in streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review all Rai programs from PCs, tablets, smartphones and smart TVs using an internet connection.