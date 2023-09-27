Local residents have known it for some time: Tata Steel is bad for their health. A new report from the RIVM confirms this: people living around the factory live on average 2.5 months shorter, and that is because of the factory. Tata Steel could always hide behind the applicable laws, which they adhered to, says economics reporter Milo van Bokkum. Will anything change as a result of this report?

