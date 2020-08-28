After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, his girlfriend Riya Chakraborty has faced many allegations. Recently, Riya Chakraborty, during one of his interviews, presented his clarification for the first time regarding the allegations related to Sushant’s case. Riya told that during the Meetu movement, Sushant was accused due to which he was very upset.

These allegations were leveled against Sushant in his last film ‘Dil Bechara’, named after his actress Sanjana Sanghi, after which Sanjana Sanghi presented his explanation after about one and a half months.

Apart from Sanjana Sanghi, Riya also raised many questions on Sushant Singh Rajput’s X Manager Rohini Iyer in this interview. Riya said- ‘Rohini Iyer had met Sushant. When we both came into the relationship, Rohini was not happy about this. She used to give very strange messages to Sushant. Sushant was upset because of Rohini Iyer and Sanjana Sanghi ‘.

Let us tell you that Rohini Iyer is the ex-manager of Sushant Singh Rajput. Both were very good friends. Rohini started her career early in journalism. Later he started ‘Raindrop Media Company’. Today Rohini knows all the big stars of Bollywood. At the same time, there is no need to tell anyone about Sanjana Sanghi. Sanjana is the actress of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film ‘Dil Bechara’. Now Riya has made serious allegations against both Sanjana and Rohini Iyer.