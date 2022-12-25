If you hold back your sneezes when you’re in public because you think it’s polite, know that this courtesy has dangerous consequences for your health. A sneeze is a physiological reaction of your body as a defense mechanism to clean the airways. And although sometimes it is annoying because you need to sneeze more than once, it is something necessary to expel foreign particles from the nostrils.

Why is it not good to hold in your sneezes?



The most common reasons why we sneeze are found in a series of irritants that can cause this reflex action. Viral respiratory infections, such as a cold, can affect the mucous membrane of the nose. Also the cold air; allergens, such as pollen and pet dander; physical irritants, including smoke and pollution; and environmental particles, such as dust, fungus and mold, lists the magazine ‘Live Science’. But there are other less frequent causes that cause sneezing. Some people do it when they are out in the sun, a condition known as photic sneezing, and others when they have a full stomach. Whatever the reason, experts recommend that sneezing not be suppressed, since you will prevent these irritating particles from leaving and instead staying in other areas of the body and causing infections.

In addition, squeezing your nose when you are going to sneeze so that the air does not come out can harm the tissues inside, since it is an act where the air comes out suddenly, at approximately 60 kilometers per hour. The pressure is so great that if you hold back it can cause internal damage. Although these are very rare consequences, there are real cases of people who, after holding their sneeze, have suffered bleeding, vascular ruptures, ear or headache pain, inflammation, dizziness and even changes in hearing capacity. Therefore, if your nose asks you to sneeze, do it. Cover yourself with a tissue if you have one handy, or cover your forearm so germs don’t reach those around you.