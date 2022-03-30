Cooking & KnowingIn the section Cooking & Knowledge, health journalist Tijn Elferink dives into a food topic that is under discussion. This time: a bleak prospect about sugar, obesity and the sugar tax that will never come.

One in five Dutch people claims to be addicted to sugar. Research agency OnePoll surveyed a thousand people on behalf of Air up, manufacturer of a drinking system that flavors water with scent. According to the research, the main culprit is not our food, but what we drink. More than half of those surveyed indicate that their need for sweets stems from sugary drinks.

According to the survey, almost half of the respondents are in favor of a so-called sugar tax. Such a tax on sugary drinks has never been discussed more concretely than in the coalition agreement of the current cabinet. According to Jochen Mierau, professor of economics of public health, prevention has yielded more health benefits than curing diseases. Yet the professor’s flag is not yet raised. “To be honest, I don’t think that sugar tax will come.”

There will be a few studies, after which the Tax and Customs Administration will find it difficult to implement a sugar tax and then everything will be shelved, predicts Mierau, who is affiliated with the University of Groningen. Is he pessimistic? Even four years ago, a sugar tax seemed within reach. A state secretary for prevention was appointed and he drew up a prevention agreement. The sugar tax was vetoed out of the agreement under pressure from the food industry. See also Poland offers its 28 Mig-29 fighters to the US for Ukraine to use







“We are seeing a repeat of the tobacco lobby’s moves,” says health economist Mierau. “Deny it is harmful, then insist that it is an individual choice, then that it creates jobs for industry and of course at every step that further regulation means the end of a particular market. Like the smoking ban would be the end of the catering industry.”

The tobacco industry gave scientists in America an idea. They found that scary pictures, such as on cigarette packs, also have a warning on soda bottles. Such horrifying photos reduced sales of soft drinks by 17 percent. Nice, says lung specialist and anti-tobacco industry activist Wanda de Kanter, but not enough. “As always, price and availability are more important factors.” Meanwhile, we muddle through, summarizes Mierau, who is also the scientific director of the Aletta Jacobs School of Public Health. “We continue to see overweight as an individual responsibility,” he says. “But we live in an environment that encourages overweight, in which we are expected to make healthy choices ourselves.” See also Why Camila Parker will be queen and Philip of Edinburgh only became duke

Many foods contain sugar. Also in ketchup. © Getty Images



Promoting health is quickly seen as patronizing, knows Maartje Poelman, associate professor of consumption and healthy lifestyle at Wageningen University. Like Mierau, she believes that the current environment is actually patronizing to make unhealthy choices. Poelman argues for a better balance between healthy and unhealthy food. With a package of measures: from a ban on advertising aimed at children under 18 for products that fall outside the Wheel of Five to stricter criteria for fast food restaurants near schools.

Not aware of sugar

The sugar tax and the lowering of VAT on fruit and vegetables are a good start to tackle obesity, says the Nutrition Center. Until then, the organization will continue to advise exchanging sugary drinks for water, coffee and tea. And scientists can’t do much more than explain why sugar is so bad and continue to argue for a sugar tax. Air up’s investigation shows that there is still work to be done there. 32 percent of the Dutch are not aware of the amount of sugar in food and drinks. For example, a glass of cola contains seven sugar cubes.

We quickly get more sugar than the body needs. According to professor of diabetology Hanno Pijl, the body can store sugar to a very limited extent. An excess of sugar is therefore stored as fat, says Maria Hopman, professor of integrative physiology at Radboud University. The result: 37 percent of the Dutch population is now moderately and 14 percent seriously overweight. See also Stoltenberg accused Russia of preparing a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine

We need to set goals for obesity, Mierau says. Goals that are just as compelling as the principles of the climate agreement. Imagine a weekly press conference on the obesity numbers. If improvement is not forthcoming, action will be taken. All bags of chips from the supermarket, all soft drinks from the school canteens and a sugar tax.”

The judgement

The body stores excess sugar as fat. But being overweight is not an individual problem. The problem is that sugar has become so common and obvious. It can help to make sugar a little less attractive and healthier choices more attractive. A sugar tax is part of the approach to restore the balance.





