The ‘streamers’ have been the mirror where athletes who have started on the Twitch platform have gone to look at themselves. The direct relationship they have with their followers has been embraced by athletes to communicate in a more personalized way with their fans. Thus, many athletes have opened their own channel or have begun to collaborate with other more popular streamers so that their followers know the true face of the character they see through their screens or that they see in a colder way on other social networks.

How do athletes explore and take advantage of a platform like Twitch? In addition to a more direct and authentic connection with fans, there is also a commercial opportunity and diversification of income. Twitch gives you visibility and can offer you possibilities with sponsors and brands. Furthermore, an athlete’s career is usually short, and streaming, supported by the followers that you will attract just by starting, is a source of income once retirement arrives.

In addition, athletes also see on Twitch a way to normalize that they have other hobbies and passions beyond football and that can transform the image that is had of them. Now they have control of their own lives, of reporting or denying information associated with them. This way they have a voice and can express themselves and be beyond their known profession.

In summary and with the uncertainty of the immediate future, the lines between digital entertainment and traditional sports continue to blur. And for now, although there are reluctance, the sports industry is flexible and open to discovering new formulas to reinvent itself and not exhaust its product, from changes in formats in competitions to the introduction of technological resources extracted from streaming. Thus, as streaming continues to grow, the chances that its influence in the world of sports will continue to intensify also grow.